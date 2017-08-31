Marching Thunder prepares for eventful season





Just as Marshall football is gearing up for the start of its season against the Miami (Ohio) Red Hawks, the Marching Thunder is gearing up for its season as well with a new halftime show titled “Light ‘em Up.”

“Stepping out onto the field is a rush you really can’t explain to anyone else unless they experience it themselves,” Clarinet player Erin Fields said. “The first time we step out on the field for pregame and hear the crowd roar, it’s deafening. It’s amazing how our community has so much spirit for our school.”

Although Fields did not want to give too much away, she said the halftime show “definitely had some surprises” that have never been done in her time with the band.

“Our show, ‘Light ‘em Up,’ has music from popular artists such as Sia, Fall Out Boy, Journey and Elle Goulding,” Fields said. “And, of course, you can’t forget the third/fourth quarter tradition of playing Mountain Music.”

Going into her third season with the Marching Thunder, Fields said joining the Marching Thunder was “one of the best decisions” of her college experience.

“I will always be thankful for the memories the music program has given me,” Fields said.

The Marching Thunder performs for more than just football games. Coming up on their schedule, the band will be performing in the Joan C. Edwards Stadium for the Tri-State Marching festival Oct. 21.

The band will also be hosting “Band Day” at the Sept. 16 home football game versus Kent State. High school bands from around the state will have the opportunity to perform alongside the Marching Thunder and experience what is like to perform in a 30,000-seat stadium.

The band will also be performing Oct. 7 in the Mountain State Forest Festival Parade as well as a Veterans Day Parade Nov. 10.

Buffy Six can be contacted at [email protected]