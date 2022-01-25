One and Only (Adell’s Antiques Version)

For Dave Coster, quarantine and retirement are very similar, and it turns out he doesn’t like either of them.

The 75-year-old co-operator of Adell’s Antiques in West Huntington’s Old Central City, Coster has been in the business of market management since 1960, well before his years as a Marshall student and his tour of duty in as a draftee in Vietnam a half century ago.

He tried quitting once. Five years ago, Coster attempted to retire, but ultimately came back in just a couple of months.

“I should have never chosen to retire when I did,” Coster said recently. “Essentially, I missed all the social interactions I encountered while working.”

Adell’s Antiques, which specializes in the sales of furniture, glassware, pottery, is located at 701 W. 14th Street, where Coster works alongside his business associate Lauren Kemp.

For Coster, while retirement was bad, the Covid pandemic shutdown was as bad or worse. With frustration he recalled the difficulty in having to sit from the sidelines when the store was required to shut down following Gov. Jim Justice’s “Stay at Home” order on March 24, 2020.

“Basically, from March 2020 to the end of May, Adell’s Antiques was out of business,” he said, “and after reopening, our sales have slowly started to come back.”

Lately, to help the rise of revenue, Coster and Kemp have held a number of sales, including 50 percent off all marked prices and a “Derby Dave” sale that took place last May offering 75 percent off all store furniture. The store sells items such as China cabinets, coffee tables, love seats, beds and more.