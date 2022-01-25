Menu
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

One and Only (Adell’s Antiques Version)

Semoni Weaver, Reporter

January 25, 2022

For Dave Coster, quarantine and retirement are very similar, and it turns out he doesn’t like either of them. 

The 75-year-old co-operator of Adell’s Antiques in West Huntington’s Old Central City, Coster has been in the business of market management since 1960, well before his years as a Marshall student and his tour of duty in as a draftee in Vietnam a half century ago.  

He tried quitting once. Five years ago, Coster attempted to retire, but ultimately came back in just a couple of months. 

“I should have never chosen to retire when I did,” Coster said recently. “Essentially, I missed all the social interactions I encountered while working.” 

Adell’s Antiques, which specializes in the sales of furniture, glassware, pottery, is located at 701 W. 14th Street, where Coster works alongside his business associate Lauren Kemp. 

For Coster, while retirement was bad, the Covid pandemic shutdown was as bad or worse. With frustration he recalled the difficulty in having to sit from the sidelines when the store was required to shut down following Gov. Jim Justice’s “Stay at Home” order on March 24, 2020.  

“Basically, from March 2020 to the end of May, Adell’s Antiques was out of business,” he said, “and after reopening, our sales have slowly started to come back.” 

Lately, to help the rise of revenue, Coster and Kemp have held a number of sales, including 50 percent off all marked prices and a “Derby Dave” sale that took place last May offering 75 percent off all store furniture. The store sells items such as China cabinets, coffee tables, love seats, beds and more. 

 

 

Leave a Comment

NEWS

MU Students Hunger Strike for Voting Rights Act
MU Students Hunger Strike for Voting Rights Act
Students Left Confused by the Changing Covid-19 Protocols

Rules regarding Covid-19 have been changing since the day the country went on high alert for the virus in March 2020. Covid rates on campus have jumpe...

No One Instagrams Their Bad Days
No One Instagrams Their Bad Days
Can Students Opt Out of Services They Don’t Use to Lower Costs of Tuition?

Regardless of if you use certain school-provided services or not, there is not an option for students to opt in or opt out of paying for them as a par...

Recent Snowstorm Impacts Commuters and Provides Challenges for Students Walking to Class

Last week, winter storm Izzy dumped ice and snow across the Tri-State, presenting students at Marshall with an unexpected challenge—getting to c...

REPORTERS

Recent Snowstorm Impacts Commuters and Provides Challenges for Students Walking to Class

Last week, winter storm Izzy dumped ice and snow across the Tri-State, presenting students at Marshall with an unexpected challenge—getting to c...

Out of State Students Share Their First Experiences With Snow

Those Marshall students and staff members originally from warmer climates often remember vividly their first experience with snow and cooler temperatu...

Effect of COVID-19 on Marshall Artists Series

Like theaters and production companies around the world, the Marshall Artists Series was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic but was able to adapt to t...

The Parthenon • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published.