Title IX office organized table discussion

Marshall University’s Title IX office set up discussion tables Tuesday, Sept. 25 in the Memorial Student Center.

“The goal for today is to ensure all of our students understand the concept of Title IX, understand the law and procedure and to meet the players on the team,” Debbie Hart, director of equity programs and Title IX coordinator, said. “This is to show students who to speak to in regards to reporting procedures. Also to learn a little more about the process and the partnerships throughout the university.”

Hart said Title IX is a right for every student, and she hopes students learn more information.

“I hope that students understand that they all matter and we want them to know who they can go to and we can go to someone and talk to them,” Hart said. “If a student has a complaint, they can go to the site and complete the form. We will meet with you and have a dialogue to determine what has happened. We care about your safety and security. That is our number one thing.”

Leah Tolliver, director of the Women’s Center, tended a discussion table.

“We have many resources on campus,” Tolliver said. “These include the Women’s center in Prichard Hall, Title XI office in Old Main, the Wellness Center in the Rec Center, Student Conduct office, the Counseling Center, Michelle Biggs, who is a student advocate in the Student Affairs office, and MUPD to help with criminal concerns. We want to look at this from a prevention standpoint. Making sure we are looking at programs and how we are supporting programs. We want students to be educated and go out and tell other students about these resources.”

Students can access the Title IX website and forms by using the search bar within the Marshall website to research anything related to Title IX, sexual violence, sexual assault or relationship violence. Students can fill out the form on the Title IX website, and pamphlets are also available in the Women’s Center.

Lisa Martin, director of Student Conduct office, said she wants students to be more informed about Title IX.

“My goal is to inform students what it does and what it can do for students,” Martin said.

Marshall’s Title IX office sponsored the Title IX discussion following a lawsuit against the school, according to The Herald-Dispatch. The suit was filed against the Board of Governors, claiming the school violated Title IX and its policies.

Martin said she had no comment about the lawsuit.

The Title IX office is located in Old Main 207. The office phone number is 304-696-2597. Hart can be reached at [email protected]

Gretchen Kalar can be contacted at [email protected]