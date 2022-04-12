How to Support

“We are a nonprofit organization, so operate completely on contributions or whatever grants that we can garner up,” Henry said. “Or anyone can come in and volunteer once the museum starts. We want everyone to support, or to be a participant in, the museum more than anything.”

“We have got some surprises for them,” Henry said. “You know when you find something new and exciting, and it makes you feel really inspired to find more? That is what we hope for people to feel when they visit our museum – inspired, encouraged, regenerated, unified, and all those wonderful terms that cause us to be closer together.”

Once the museum is operating and accepting visitors, Henry said she hopes it becomes an active part of the community and a destination. The museum is set to open February 2023.

“We are doing Black history educational programs for children and adults, and for children it will be absolutely free,” Henry said.

