Preparing to Open

“The housing authority actually owns this facility, but it had not been in use for many years,” Henry said. “I just asked the director, ‘Is there any possibility that we could use this building – I think it would make a great museum?’”

The housing board then took a unanimous vote in support of renovating the vacant space into Ashland’s first Black history museum.

“We have gotten tremendous reception from the board and from everyone, especially our director, Mike Miller, who has just been phenomenal,” Henry said. “So, they leased this building to us on a 3-year lease for $1 a year.”

“Of course, we will have to paint and do a lot of things to make it the way we want it, but it was in much better shape than I actually thought it would be,” Henry said. “It needs a new roof, which they already had on their agenda to do, so [the housing authority] are doing all of the heavy work so we just have to do a lot of the superficial things to get the museum ready.”