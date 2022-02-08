Not Just Venues, Music Itself Impacted By Covid

2020 was a year filled with shuttered stages, cancelled tours and awkward livestream performances, and the artists who made it all possible were left to salvage what they could of the largest sources of income for the music industry. At first, it seemed as if the mainstream music industry did not know how to react to shutdowns or a global pandemic. Musicians that depend on their local scenes and venues to pro- mote and play music were equally as confused, but they had even fewer resources to find solutions. The return ofliveperformanceshasbeenacentral pillar of the return to normalcy, but the pandemic brought something else to musical artists that was an unexpected side effect of a sick, isolated year. The ubiquitous feelings of an entire nation are not necessarily rare in the grand scheme of music history, but the lack of live performances makes this situation unique when compared to a similar cataclysmic event in the music industry: the terrorist attacks that took place on 9/11. 9/11 changed the landscape of the music industry, and suddenly an anti-establishment or anti-authority message was frowned upon. Country music is the most obvious example of a genre that responded to the uncertain industry that existed after the attacks. Songs like “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)” and “Courtesy of the Red White and Blue (The Angry American)” were created directly in response to the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.

For the current pandemic, its effects on the music industry are stil emerging. One of the artists I spoke with experienced the pandemic in a deeply personal way. Alan Brown, known professionally as Corduroy Brown, is a Huntington-based musician who spent days on a ventilator and was briefly thought to be dead during an emergency helicopter ride to a hospital. As open as he was with his story, it was easy to tell that this experience had transformed his life and the music that came along with it.

“It truly sucks living through major historical events sometimes… I think of stuff like this on the brighter side. It almost takes stuff like this for people to haveareset.It’s so easy to get caught up in the everyday routine that you forget to live, you forget to be in the moment… I think this music definitely reflects some of that too.” Featured on Brown’s newest album released in August is a song titled “Better on the Ground” which was written by his friend and collaborator Jeffrey McClelland while Brown was in the hospital. The song deals with facing the possibility of death and asking God for a second chance at life. The lessons Brown learned will not only inform the music he makes in the future and how he performs it, but this experience has also fundamentally changed his life. “There’s a lot that you learn when you’re in a hospital bed and faced with your mortality. You learn not to waste time. That doesn’t mean not to rest or take breaks, but what are you putting your energy into? What do you want to do with the time you are given?” Brown asked in a matter-of-fact tone. Outside of his time in the hospital, Brown explained how his vision for an album that focused on collaboration was forced to move much slower than other music he had worked on in the past. That was not necessarily a negative thing, as Brown explained that this allowed more time to be taken on each song in a way that may have been impossible in a different time.