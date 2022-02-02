What’s Next

Marshall’s signing day presentation is on Wednesday in the Memorial Student Center. Harrison, Pennington, Zamora and other prospects will be present along with head coach Charles Huff to showcase the highest-ranking recruiting class for the Group of Five, including the transfer of one five-star prospect.

The Herd’s QB battle will likely last into camp, giving each of these quarterbacks, as well as some who are not mentioned here, the chance to showcase why they should be the next one to lead the Herd.