Chase Harrison

Harrison, the final QB on the list, was yet another 3-star recruit for the Herd in 2022. He received a whopping 10 different offers, including Louisville, Penn, and Ohio. While he did not receive an offer from them, he was scouted by Ohio State, Michigan State, Cincinatti, and Indiana. He was considered the number 1 quarterback prospect in the state of Ohio.

Standing at 6-2, he is a pro-style quarterback, making his best plays between tackles. As a senior in high school, Harrison averaged 194 yards per game at a 64% completion rate. He has never been a turnover prone quarterback, only throwing 7 interceptions to go against his 25 touchdown passes. He also averaged 3.3 yards per carry. While his 40-yard dash, verified as a 4.96, is slow when compared to a “mobile” quarterback, many of his greatest plays at Centerville came outside of the pocket. When watching his film, 4.96 feels like someone couldn’t keep up.

Harrison regularly scrambles to the outside, shedding tackles and making throws on the run. He has a style that seems to be inspired by modern, Mahomes-like, quarterbacks: making deep shots on the run and finding receivers in the flat while on the run for smart completions. While designed plays that became highlights often featured Harrison rolling out with a platoon of blockers, he can create space on his own as well. On one play in his junior highlight reel, Harrison can be seen rolling to the near side of the field, seeing full pressure, and finding a receiver that was not originally in the designed play.

Harrison possesses great pocket presence while also having the patience to let a play develop before making a throw. Often, especially in high pressure, Harrison’s receivers were able to make their own space late into a route because they were able to trust Harrison’s ability to make the late throw.

Pro-style does not seem to be a good enough label for Harrison. He has variety in passing velocity, footwork, pocket presence and movement outside. A “complete” prospect does not exist, but Harrison has potential to develop in a variety of ways. It is possible when watching film of the Ohio native to see both a pocket quarterback and a dual threat. This versatility is likely intriguing for the Marshall staff, giving them time to decide between the three prospects after a year of development presuming Colombi’s final year is spent leading the Herd.

In terms of name recognition, Chase Harrison is ironically one of the lower prospects for the Herd despite being heavily recruited. Fans should probably get to know his name. He has elite awareness and could be a great option for the Herd.