Peter Zamora enters Huntington as a 3-star quarterback from South Carolina. Some fans may remember Zamora from an article written by Bleacher Report that reported he was working out with Antonio Brown. Yes, that Antonio Brown, prior to his NFL return. He reportedly served as one of AB’s “personal QBs”.

Zamora started with the varsity team all four years of his high school career, nearly totaling 5000 passing yards. He was highly touted as a prospect within Conference USA, receiving a visit and offer from FAU prior to committing to Marshall. He finished his final season averaging more than 200 passing yards per game.

Zamora plays like a technician, picking apart defenses with a wide variety of tools in the pocket. In an optimal setting, Zamora is dropping back, staying patient, and firing missiles at the first opening. Many of his highlights are not deep ball plays. Sure, they exist, and he throws the deep ball very well, but Zamora’s greatest strength is his ability to make the smartest play on the field.

He is willing to pass up a deep chance for a short certainty. His ability to adjust his velocity for each situation as well is likely to be overlooked, but it is a huge part of his game. Deep passes are thrown with a precise touch that skies over defenders while short range passes are darts thrown quickly to position. On the run, he has the ability to throw with the same motion and range of velocity that he possesses inside the pocket.

Zamora is one of the most fun prospects to watch. He rarely makes mistakes, slicing the defense for 10 yards here and there until you’ve blinked and let an entire drive go by. When he comes onto the field in coming seasons, all eyes should be on him.