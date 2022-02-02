Cole Pennington has quite the name to live up to as the son of Marshall legend Chad Pennington. However, he has shown signs to potentially be a star recruit for the Herd. Yet another 3-star recruit, he played football and basketball for Sayre School in Lexington, Kentucky. He is the first athlete to receive a Division I offer for the school. Pennington was another player recruited by former coordinator Tim Cramsey.

He shined as a passer for Sayre, completing 27 touchdown passes as a junior before joining two other quarterbacks in the 2022 cycle. Pennington seems to play best in the pocket or on bootleg plays. His high school highlights tend to find him in the shotgun, willing to wait the maximum amount of time for the best pass.

On one play, the snap was found going over his head. He recovered it, rolled out and threw a perfect shot through contact. He seems ready for the next level, showing the patience of a veteran pocket passer.

Pennington was also a dual-position player, playing safety as well for Sayre. Interestingly, he intercepted six passes and had 70 tackles in two seasons. It speaks to his general measurables as a 6-2 quarterback, but it also showcases his speed and awareness of what is happening on the field.

Pennington’s experience on both sides of the ball, especially as someone who played in pass coverage, showcases the talent he possesses at reading defenses. While it is certainly too early for this type of comparison, it should be noted that Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Trey Lance – three quarterbacks on conference championship teams in the NFL – all played defensive back positions at some point during their developmental cycle. The recent trend of quarterbacks who did not specialize in the position is arguably crucial for the modern prospect.

Scouts have often called Pennington, as well as others on this list, a “pro-style quarterback”. When thinking about what this brings to Marshall, Pennington ideally brings a style of offense that primarily works between the tackles. Accurate passes and well-placed reads outweigh athleticism. The term is often used to make up for athletic measurements.

However, Pennington seems to be described as pro-style likely due to his elite vision. As mentioned, the ability to play both sides of the ball is a dead giveaway for athleticism, especially in a defensive back position.

Pro-style quarterbacks are also typically known for taking snaps under center, but Pennington saw most of his work in gun formations. It showcases his ability to operate in high-pressure. Pennington often dealt with defenders in the pocket more than anywhere else. With the concept of an offensive line that allowed so little sacks last season, Pennington – given the opportunity – could thrive as someone who makes the most patient, accurate, throw.

Pennington will likely be the name that is watched the most by fans due to name association, but he is more than his name. While Colombi is clearly the favorite for the starting position, Pennington, as well as the other incoming freshman quarterbacks, should be watched throughout next season in the moments that players like Luke Zban and Cam Fancher are in currently. Development of Pennington’s game in a few drives next season will be fun to watch, especially for fans of pocket passers.