Cam Fancher, a freshman from Huber Heights, Ohio, was originally rated a three-star prospect by ESPN and 247sports. He was recruited by Tim Cramsey, the former quarterback coach and offensive coordinator for Marshall that now serves at Memphis as the new offensive coordinator.

Fancher was a hidden gem of a prospect, ranked as a three-star but only receiving offers from seven programs. This season at Marshall, he participated in two games, more interestingly against N.C. Central, a game in which he led a near scoring drive with less than one minute remaining in the contest. He was a multi-sport athlete in high school, winning the state championship in the triple jump and playing basketball as well. He is the other scholarship quarterback returning in Marshall’s 2022 class to go along with Luke Zban.

Fancher passed for 1,944 yards while also rushing for 602 yards during his time at Wayne. He was also a multi-position player, playing as both quarterback and wide receiver. In his first year at Marshall, he was placed in the game during the final drive vs N.C. Central. He completed 2 of his 3 passes and added a pair of rushes for 15 yards. The game ended shortly after a final shot at the endzone, showing Fancher’s ability to operate in the final minutes of games.

When it comes to the general sense of how Fancher plays, he seems to thrive in the high tempo offense that Marshall was using last season. In that single drive, he had five plays in 53 seconds with only 1 incompletion, a shot at the end zone as time expired. He is extremely accurate and would have likely been the favorite to win the starting job prior to the arrival of Colombi.

Fancher is likely the best pure athlete of Marshall’s quarterback prospects. Fancher had an immediate rush for 10 yards, a pass for 15 and another pass for 15 yards within 40 seconds against N.C. Central. He can work with an extremely high motor and at an extremely fast pace, something that Marshall seemed to be going for in this past season.

In his high school highlights, you can see Fancher regularly dicing through defenses making rushing plays through the defensive line rather than outside of them. It seems rare to see a quarterback be willing to run through the line on a play that was not designed for the run, but Fancher is someone who does this with regularity.

He also regularly made completions on cross-body throws, giving him another weapon to draw from. Fancher is one of the most exciting playmakers that will be showcased this Spring and throughout camp. As a former receiver and triple jumper, the speed and athleticism should be obvious and apparent. Fancher could even be a player who changes positions, something similar to Tyler Brown, a QB turned LB, Xavier Gaines, a QB turned TE, or Garet Morrell, a QB turned TE for the Herd in recent years. While this is unlikely, Fancher’s ability as an athlete would not prevent him from doing so in future years of development.