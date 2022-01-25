Menu
Can Students Opt Out of Services They Don’t Use to Lower Costs of Tuition?

Grace Hewitt, Reporter

January 25, 2022

Regardless of if you use certain school-provided services or not, there is not an option for students to opt in or opt out of paying for them as a part of their tuition said Marshall’s Associate Director of Student Financial Systems Robert Collier.  

“We do not have a ‘opt in, opt out’ feature. Fees are accessed to all full-time students in classes on campus except for distance learning, which is the program itself completely online,” Collier said.  

Collier said the fee structure is approved by the governing board and is a budget allocation that is pro-rated by the number of hours the student is taking.  

One fee that is most often brought up is the Marshall Recreation Center, most commonly called “The Rec.” Collier said The Rec is the biggest fee he is asked about and is something everyone thinks is a membership fee but is not.  

“The money is set aside to pay back the money borrowed from Marshall to build that building and cover the cost of that,” Collier said.  

Students curious on what exact fees they are paying for in their tuition can access the fee structure at Marshall.edu under Find Info for current students, finances and Bursar/Student Financial Systems. From there, select the tuition and fees tab and then the current fiscal year.  

