Marshall’s New Cultural Center Set to Open in Early February

The new Intercultural Center at Marshall University is to open the second week of February to celebrate diversity, where they have a broad definition of diversity.

“We celebrate the unique things that make every student them,” said Director for Inter culture and international students Shaunte Polk. ” Everyone has a unique diversity, it’s not something that is black and white.”

Diversity and inclusion have always been important at Marshall University. The intercultural center will allow everyone of all diverse backgrounds to be together in the same area.

“Historically we all have had separate offices or spaces,” said Polk. “The Intercultural Center fixes that, it houses all of these wonderful and rich cultural and diverse group all in one location”

The center will now have everyone together and create one big space instead of walking to different spaces. The center is located beside Gullickson Hall.

“This new center definitely shows that Marshall really is committed to diversity and inclusion by making sure these groups have spaces that they can come meet and talk,” said Polk. “People that are interested in now they don’t have to look high and low you know you can come to the Intercultural Center.”

“You’re all welcome here, ” Polk said for the centers message.

The new Intercultural center is located beside Gullickson Hall and is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.