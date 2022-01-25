Menu
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Marshall’s New Cultural Center Set to Open in Early February

Megan Gragg, Reporter

January 25, 2022

The new Intercultural Center at Marshall University is to open the second week of February to celebrate diversity, where they have a broad definition of diversity. 

“We celebrate the unique things that make every student them,” said Director for Inter culture and international students Shaunte Polk. ” Everyone has a unique diversity, it’s not something that is black and white.” 

Diversity and inclusion have always been important at Marshall University. The intercultural center will allow everyone of all diverse backgrounds to be together in the same area.  

“Historically we all have had separate offices or spaces,” said Polk. “The Intercultural Center fixes that, it houses all of these wonderful and rich cultural and diverse group all in one location” 

The center will now have everyone together and create one big space instead of walking to different spaces. The center is located beside Gullickson Hall. 

 “This new center definitely shows that Marshall really is committed to diversity and inclusion by making sure these groups have spaces that they can come meet and talk,” said Polk. “People that are interested in now they don’t have to look high and low you know you can come to the Intercultural Center.” 

“You’re all welcome here, ” Polk said for the centers message. 

The new Intercultural center is located beside Gullickson Hall and is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

 

 

 

Leave a Comment

LIFE

Can Students Opt Out of Services They Don’t Use to Lower Costs of Tuition?

Regardless of if you use certain school-provided services or not, there is not an option for students to opt in or opt out of paying for them as a par...

Recent Snowstorm Impacts Commuters and Provides Challenges for Students Walking to Class

Last week, winter storm Izzy dumped ice and snow across the Tri-State, presenting students at Marshall with an unexpected challenge—getting to c...

Out of State Students Share Their First Experiences With Snow

Those Marshall students and staff members originally from warmer climates often remember vividly their first experience with snow and cooler temperatu...

Effect of COVID-19 on Marshall Artists Series

Like theaters and production companies around the world, the Marshall Artists Series was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic but was able to adapt to t...

New Recycling and Compost Bins Have Arrived on Campus
New Recycling and Compost Bins Have Arrived on Campus

NEWS

MU Students Hunger Strike for Voting Rights Act
MU Students Hunger Strike for Voting Rights Act
Students Left Confused by the Changing Covid-19 Protocols

Rules regarding Covid-19 have been changing since the day the country went on high alert for the virus in March 2020. Covid rates on campus have jumpe...

No One Instagrams Their Bad Days
No One Instagrams Their Bad Days
One and Only (Adell’s Antiques Version)

For Dave Coster, quarantine and retirement are very similar, and it turns out he doesn’t like either of them.  The 75-year-old co-operator of A...

Can Students Opt Out of Services They Don’t Use to Lower Costs of Tuition?

Regardless of if you use certain school-provided services or not, there is not an option for students to opt in or opt out of paying for them as a par...

The Parthenon • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published.