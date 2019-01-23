Taylor Huddleston is a broadcast journalism major and Spanish minor from Charleston, West Virginia and can be found on the sideline of any Marshall Athletic event. She is currently involved with Marshall Communications, HerdVision, PRSSA, Victoria Secret Pink Campus Team and WMUL. Taylor is passionate about sports, music, Starbucks, her family and friends. In the future, she hopes to pursue a career in the sports industry.
Taylor Huddleston, Reporter
|Jan 23, 2019
