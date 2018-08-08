Sadie Helmick is a senior from Paden City, West Virginia majoring in public relations. She has a passion for reading, photography and traveling. She spends her summers building houses and volunteering at a boys' home called Mountain Top Ministries in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. After her graduation in the fall of 2018, she plans to move to Honduras for a short period of time. She has no idea what life is going to present to her once she returns to the United States, so, for now, she plans on enjoying her final year in Huntington.