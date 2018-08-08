The student news site of Marshall University

Sadie Helmick | Executive Editor
Sadie Helmick is a senior from Paden City, West Virginia majoring in public relations. She has a passion for reading, photography and traveling. She spends her summers building houses and volunteering at a boys' home called Mountain Top Ministries in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. After her graduation in the fall of 2018, she plans to move to Honduras for a short period of time. She has no idea what life is going to present to her once she returns to the United States, so, for now, she plans on enjoying her final year in Huntington.

Sadie Helmick, Executive Editor

Aug 08, 2018
Community Picnic kicks off revitalization efforts in Central City (Story/Media)
Aug 07, 2018
EDITORIAL: Preparing for the Fall semester (Media)
Aug 07, 2018
An orientation love story, 40 years in the making (Media)
Jul 24, 2018
American Queen makes stop in Huntington (Story/Media)
Jul 24, 2018
Marshall partners with The Wild Ramp to offer Workplace Farm Share memberships (Media)
Jul 24, 2018
Native Eats pop-up serves tradition with a flair (Story/Media)
Jul 24, 2018
Huntington shoots for the moon (Media)
Jul 11, 2018
My Huntington movement encourages public engagement (Media)
Jul 11, 2018
Cicada Books and Coffee offers a new twist on tradition (Story/Media)
Jun 27, 2018
Sustainability Department Grows: weekly farmer’s market and addition of Meditation Garden (Story/Media)
Jun 16, 2018
GALLERY: Huntington’s Second Annual Pride Picnic (Story/Media)
Mar 26, 2018
Americans across the country march for their lives (Story)
Mar 15, 2018
Davis, Parker actions are a step back for equality (Story)
Mar 14, 2018
SGA results are in: Hunter Barclay and Hannah Petracca upset with minutes left (Media)
Feb 12, 2018
Market bringing variety to downtown (Media)
Jan 22, 2018
Column: Women march across history, stomping out gender inequity (Story)
Oct 12, 2017
Bubble Wagon returns for homecoming (Story/Media)
Oct 02, 2017
This October in ‘Hauntington’ (Story/Media)
Sep 28, 2017
City of Huntington welcomes new residents to town (Media)
Sep 25, 2017
Review: The Killers’ ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ (Story)
Sep 21, 2017
LET ME BE FRANK: ON COFFEE SHOPS ()
Sep 17, 2017
Sen. Manchin awards Purple Heart to Pearl Harbor veteran (Media)
Sep 05, 2017
Local musicians unite Huntington residents during Music and Arts Festival (Story/Media)
Sep 04, 2017
GALLERY: 2017 Huntington Music and Arts Festival (Story/Media)
Apr 28, 2017
‘Empty Bowls’ helps to fill stomachs (Story/Media)
Apr 27, 2017
Huntington Fire Chief makes history (Story/Media)
Apr 26, 2017
Intuit offers grand changes with the help from students (Story)
Apr 19, 2017
Huntington named ‘America’s Best Community,’ awarded $3M grand prize (Media)
Apr 17, 2017
Huntington citizens strive for success (Story/Media)
Apr 08, 2017
Comedian Comes to Big Sandy (Story)
Apr 03, 2017
Journalist to discuss Thurgood Marshall (Story)
Apr 03, 2017
Nuru Water Walks shines light on water crisis in developing world (Story)
Mar 27, 2017
Safety Town updates vehicles, students get to test drive (Media)
Mar 13, 2017
Student body president, VP election debate (Story)
Mar 09, 2017
SGA election candidates to debate for second time (Story)
Mar 09, 2017
Student raises funds for Proctorville animal clinic (Story)
Mar 02, 2017
Know Your Candidates: Alex Parlock (Media)
Mar 02, 2017
Know Your Candidates: Emily Kinner (Story)
Mar 02, 2017
Know Your Candidates: Matt Jarvis (Story)
Mar 02, 2017
Grindstone Coffeeology expands, new spot opens in Wild Ramp (Story)
Feb 23, 2017
‘Rally for Healthcare’ strives to show importance of the ACA, Planned Parenthood (Story/Media)
Feb 15, 2017
Mayor Williams delivers State of the City address, tackles budget deficit and offers updates (Media)
Feb 13, 2017
City of Huntington continues to address $5 million budget deficit (Story/Media)
Feb 09, 2017
Local teenager desires to make positive change (Story)
Feb 09, 2017
Executive Order Series continues over cup of coffee (Story/Media)
Feb 07, 2017
Huntington residents look to go solar (Story)
Feb 02, 2017
Students travel back in time to ‘speak’ to Dr. Carter G. Woodson (Story)
Jan 26, 2017
Twenty-four city employees to be cut ()
Jan 19, 2017
Students learn how a small town can speak for all of America (Story)
Jan 19, 2017
Four million dollar deficit concerns HPD, HFD (Story)
Jan 13, 2017
CED Talks series kicks off with discussion of women in Trump’s America (Story)