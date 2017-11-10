Olayinka Bamiro, or "Yinka" is a Junior, born and raised in Washington, D.C. She majors in Public Relations, with a minor in Marketing. On campus, Yinka covers events and other happenings in Intercultural Affairs. She always held an interest in sports, current events, pop culture, newsworthy topics, along with how they operate. She enjoys reading, playing and watching basketball and tennis, watching her favorite shows, and listening to music with her friends. When she graduates, Yinka hopes to return to D.C. and do PR work for non-profit organizations in here area, and eventually do PR for a distinguished company.