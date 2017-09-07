A senior Sports Journalism Print major, Kyle Curley hails from Centreville, Virginia. He is the Assistant Sports Editor for The Parthenon. He loves Liverpool FC, FC Barcelona and the Washington Capitals. Kyle hopes to work for the Washington Capitals or overseas in England for the Barclay Premier League. His favorite shows are Rick and Morty, The Office, Two and a Half Men and Parks and Rec. You will most likely see him wearing hat of some sort on his cranium.
Kyle Curley , Assistant Sports Editor
|Sep 07, 2017
