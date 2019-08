Grant Goodrich is majoring in sports broadcast journalism and minoring in entrepreneurship. He has lived in Huntington, West Virginia his entire life, and Marshall athletics, especially football, was a major part of his childhood. Now as a Marshall student, it is no surprise that he is heavily involved in athletics as evidenced by being a part of the WMUL sports staff and HerdVision production team. Sports has always been a mainstay in his life, and he hopes to keep it that way in the future.