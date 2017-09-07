Native of Atlanta, Georgia, Danite Belay moved to a small-town in southern West Virginia leading her to Marshall University. Danite loves spending quality time with family, friends, and her fur-baby, Nitro. She also enjoys learning more about her Ethiopian heritage and culture that she takes a lot of pride in. Danite is a junior studying broadcast journalism and plans to attend law school after undergrad. She hopes to someday give a voice to those who are not given a chance to be heard.
Danite Belay, Reporter
|Sep 07, 2017
|
