Amanda Larch is a junior print journalism major from Hurricane, West Virginia. She is passionate about reading, writing poetry, hiking and collecting vinyl records, and she loves all things vintage. Amanda is the executive editor for the Honors Oracle. After graduating, her dream is to move to Chicago and write for Rolling Stone magazine.
Amanda Larch, News Editor
|Apr 26, 2018
|
Native American Student Organization plans visiting Native American Writer series (Story)
|Apr 26, 2018
|
MU Reads guest lecturer discussed self-publishing, writing historical books (Story)
|Apr 23, 2018
|
Marshall Recognizes Autism Awareness Month with educational workshop for students and staff (Story)
|Apr 19, 2018
|
CAB offers students the chance to decompress with ‘Stress Relief Week’ (Story)
|Apr 16, 2018
|
MU Classical Association plans to create ‘Classical Ambassador’ program (Story)
|Apr 12, 2018
|
New technology option lets students use fingerprints to access dining halls (Story)
|Apr 09, 2018
|
Et Cetera to publish its annual literary magazine (Story)
|Apr 05, 2018
|
Herd of Love club offers assistance to disabled students on campus (Story)
|Apr 02, 2018
|
Basketball tournament to benefit Branches Domestic Violence Shelter (Story)
|Mar 29, 2018
|
Student Veteran Association to have elections, hopes to become involved with SGA in future (Story)
|Mar 29, 2018
|
MU Reads gives students a taste of women authors (Story/Media)
|Mar 26, 2018
|
Three women share their experiences from ROTC (Story)
|Mar 12, 2018
|
Women’s Center sponsoring diaper drive for expectant mothers (Story)
|Mar 08, 2018
|
Marshall to vote whether to expand CAB budget (Story)
|Mar 05, 2018
|
PROS to collaborate on Braile trail in Barboursville (Story)
|Mar 01, 2018
|
National Eating Disorder Awareness Week kicks off with scale smashing (Story)
|Feb 26, 2018
|
Behavioral Health Center to offer grief support, depression management sessions to students (Story)
|Feb 22, 2018
|
Game Design Guild aims to further students’ tech abilities (Story)
|Feb 19, 2018
|
Marshall Mentors plan festival to mentor children (Story)
|Feb 15, 2018
|
Guest romance authors presented readings at MU Reads “Valentine’s Extravaganza” (Story)
|Feb 12, 2018
|
Marshall ROTC student selected to travel to Peru (Story)
|Feb 08, 2018
|
Fighting Addiction club to discuss effects of drug use with Jan Rader in student-led panel (Story)
|Feb 05, 2018
|
MU Film Club will present ‘Green Globe’ awards to student work in film festival (Story)
|Feb 01, 2018
|
Hackers for Charity to host gaming tournament (Story)
|Jan 22, 2018
|
Actively Moving Forward group creating new bereavement policy (Story)
|Jan 18, 2018
|
Commuter Student Association planning commuter lounge (Story)
|Dec 04, 2017
|
Marshall University Counseling Center sees increase in students (Story)
|Oct 30, 2017
|
Welcome Brigade to assist students transferring from Marshall satellite campuses (Story)
|Oct 09, 2017
|
Helpers Club to raise scholarship funds for students with learning disabilities (Story)
|Sep 11, 2017
|
Support group to study and assist victims of sexual assault (Story)