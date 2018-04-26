The student news site of Marshall University

Amanda Larch | News Editor

Amanda Larch is a junior print journalism major from Hurricane, West Virginia. She is passionate about reading, writing poetry, hiking and collecting vinyl records, and she loves all things vintage. Amanda is the executive editor for the Honors Oracle. After graduating, her dream is to move to Chicago and write for Rolling Stone magazine.

Apr 26, 2018
Native American Student Organization plans visiting Native American Writer series (Story)
Apr 26, 2018
MU Reads guest lecturer discussed self-publishing, writing historical books (Story)
Apr 23, 2018
Marshall Recognizes Autism Awareness Month with educational workshop for students and staff (Story)
Apr 19, 2018
CAB offers students the chance to decompress with ‘Stress Relief Week’ (Story)
Apr 16, 2018
MU Classical Association plans to create ‘Classical Ambassador’ program (Story)
Apr 12, 2018
New technology option lets students use fingerprints to access dining halls (Story)
Apr 09, 2018
Et Cetera to publish its annual literary magazine (Story)
Apr 05, 2018
Herd of Love club offers assistance to disabled students on campus (Story)
Apr 02, 2018
Basketball tournament to benefit Branches Domestic Violence Shelter (Story)
Mar 29, 2018
Student Veteran Association to have elections, hopes to become involved with SGA in future (Story)
Mar 29, 2018
MU Reads gives students a taste of women authors (Story/Media)
Mar 26, 2018
Three women share their experiences from ROTC (Story)
Mar 12, 2018
Women’s Center sponsoring diaper drive for expectant mothers (Story)
Mar 08, 2018
Marshall to vote whether to expand CAB budget (Story)
Mar 05, 2018
PROS to collaborate on Braile trail in Barboursville (Story)
Mar 01, 2018
National Eating Disorder Awareness Week kicks off with scale smashing (Story)
Feb 26, 2018
Behavioral Health Center to offer grief support, depression management sessions to students (Story)
Feb 22, 2018
Game Design Guild aims to further students’ tech abilities (Story)
Feb 19, 2018
Marshall Mentors plan festival to mentor children (Story)
Feb 15, 2018
Guest romance authors presented readings at MU Reads “Valentine’s Extravaganza” (Story)
Feb 12, 2018
Marshall ROTC student selected to travel to Peru (Story)
Feb 08, 2018
Fighting Addiction club to discuss effects of drug use with Jan Rader in student-led panel (Story)
Feb 05, 2018
MU Film Club will present ‘Green Globe’ awards to student work in film festival (Story)
Feb 01, 2018
Hackers for Charity to host gaming tournament (Story)
Jan 22, 2018
Actively Moving Forward group creating new bereavement policy (Story)
Jan 18, 2018
Commuter Student Association planning commuter lounge (Story)
Dec 04, 2017
Marshall University Counseling Center sees increase in students (Story)
Oct 30, 2017
Welcome Brigade to assist students transferring from Marshall satellite campuses (Story)
Oct 09, 2017
Helpers Club to raise scholarship funds for students with learning disabilities (Story)
Sep 11, 2017
Support group to study and assist victims of sexual assault (Story)