The stories behind the bylines: 100 years of SOJMC greats

SOJMC history starts with Pitt Five students, one class and a dream ignited the fire that sparked the 100-year history of journalism at Marshall University, and one man remains at the center of it all: William Page Pitt. A New York native raised in West Virginia, Pitt became invested in journalism as an undergraduate student at Muskingum College in New Concord, Ohio, having freelanced for newspapers in Columbus, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh through college. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree from Muskingum in 1925 and later earned a master’s degree from Columbia University in New York. Pitt, or the “Grand Old Man of Journalism” as he was nicknamed on Marshall’s campus, arrived at Marshall College in 1926 as an instructor of the college’s one and only journalism course, which was listed as part of the English Department, but it didn’t take long for the program to start exponentially growing under his supervision. Journalism earned its own nine-course curriculum for the 1927-28 academic year, and by 1930, it was organized as a department of its own. During these years, journalism was a program in the College of Arts and Sciences, and the classes took place in the basement of Morrow Library. Story continues below advertisement The Journalism Department made its way to Smith Hall in 1967, and in the coming years with Pitt at the helm as an experienced professor, grew into a program with hundreds of students, dozens of classes and several professors. After a 45-year tenure at the university, Pitt retired in 1971. To commemorate his commitment to Marshall’s journalism program, the university dedicated the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism to the program’s founding father in 1980, as per the request of former University President Robert B. Hayes. The School of Journalism, which has been nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications since 1976, now resides in Marshall’s Communications Building and offers majors in journalism, advertising and public relations and media production. Pitt’s legacy lives on in the school through fond memories shared by alumni and emeritus faculty.

For nearly 100 years, creatives, storytellers and innovators have roamed the halls of Marshall’s journalism school, determined to be the first to break the latest story or the next face of television.

Since 1926, the program, now housed under the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications, has produced a number of reputable graduates who have gone on to leave a lasting legacy not only in Huntington, but also across the nation and around the globe. In 1985, the school established its Hall of Fame to recognize these distinguished alumni.

In honor of Marshall journalism’s upcoming centennial, a small committee of faculty and alumni submitted the names of graduates who have excelled in their fields, contributed to their communities and shown great dedication to the SOJMC after graduation. Having inducted the newest class of the Hall of Fame Friday, Nov. 7, the following 10 alumni are the committee’s top-voted inductees of the past 100 years.

George Arnold

With an associate degree in education, bachelor’s degrees in English and social studies, master’s degrees in American and European history and seven years of experience working full-time for daily newspapers – all while completing his degrees – it was difficult to tell where George Arnold’s career would take him.

In the back of his mind, though, he always imagined he’d end up in the classroom, and after three years as a high school English teacher, Arnold said he could not have been more pleased with his next step as an educator.

“My sister Patty, who is younger than I am, said many, many years ago that she did not know anybody who liked his job better than I did,” Arnold said. “I don’t think I could have done anything with my life that would have made me happier.”

After receiving his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Marshall in 1963 and 1965, Arnold returned to his alma mater in 1968 and remained a faculty member in the SOJMC until his retirement in 2004. During his professorship, he taught over 15 different courses, including advanced reporting and editing classes that produced The Parthenon.

The attention to detail Arnold developed as an English teacher and a professional journalist inspired the writing of “Media Writer’s Handbook: A Guide to Common Writing and Editing Problems,” which has been purchased for more than 300 colleges and universities since 1995 and the creation of JMC 100: Fundamentals of Journalistic Writing and Editing, which he said was his all-time favorite course to teach.

“I think I did more good, helped more students, by teaching that class, that idea, than by teaching any graduate class,” Arnold said.

Marshall alumni named Arnold one of five “Living Legends” in 2007 in a vote selecting the best professors in university history. The retired professor now lives in Lancaster, South Carolina, and spends his days writing works of fiction, including award-winning novels “The Heart Beneath the Badge” and “Wyandotte Bound,” for enjoyment.

Ralph Turner

Never far from Arnold’s side – seriously, they lived around the corner from one another – was Ralph Turner, renowned professor in the SOJMC for over 30 years.

Like Arnold, Turner worked his way through his undergraduate degree, working for The Charleston Gazette, The Herald-Dispatch and The Huntington-Advertiser in the ‘60s. The two-time Marshall graduate received his bachelor’s in journalism in 1967 and his master’s in journalism in 1969.

Before officially joining the faculty in 1969, Turner served as the full-time professional adviser of The Parthenon, which he continued to work with until his retirement in 2003. Although he was only a graduate student when he first served as the paper’s adviser, he managed to take it from a two-day-a-week publication to three days and, ultimately, four during his time.

“I don’t think that anybody in the history of The Parthenon has ever had a more profound effect upon it, making it a really, really outstanding college newspaper, than Ralph Turner,” Arnold said.

As a professor, Turner is remembered for showing deep devotion to his students and having an animated, unorthodox teaching style that, sometimes, involved standing on tables and writing words on his forehead to make sure his students knew they were important.

Chris Dickerson, the president of the SOJMC Alumni Advisory Board, said he would not be where he is today if it hadn’t been for Turner’s guidance.

“He was fun, he was funny, he knew how to motivate students and to teach them, even if it wasn’t through the normal ways of learning,” Dickerson said. “He just had a knack for connecting with students.”

Turner died in 2020 at the age of 80. His legacy lives on in the SOJMC through the internship program he developed, which requires every student to complete an internship before graduation. Arnold said Turner’s program was once described by the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications as “the model for the rest of the country.”

Don Hatfield

In search of a part-time job, Don Hatfield went to work for The Huntington Advertiser right out of high school shortly after he turned 18. By the time he started at Marshall, he had already gained three months of experience working on a daily newspaper and had committed to working full-time.

On his first day in Page Pitt’s class, the 1957 graduate said he remembers the school’s namesake calling him out for his early experience as a journalist.

“He said, ‘Don, here, already works for a daily newspaper, and he’s going to tell you all about newspapers, so I’m just going to step out of the office for a while,’ and he left,” Hatfield said.

While Hatfield did not teach Pitt’s class that day, his education and early start in the field sparked a lifelong passion for journalism. Although he said he only ever dreamed of becoming a sportswriter or a sports editor, over the span of 47 years, Hatfield served as a reporter, editor and publisher for a number of publications, including The Sunday Herald-Advertiser, The Herald-Dispatch and The Tucson Citizen of Tucson, Arizona. Later in his career, he became the regional vice president over newspapers in El Paso and Santa Fe, Texas, Tucson and the USA Today print site outside of Phoenix, Arizona.

Retired journalists Charlie and Pamela Bowen, who worked under Hatfield at The Huntington Advertiser, agreed Hatfield’s best skill as an editor was hiring an efficient staff. The retired editor said he delighted in hiring a diverse staff as well as Marshall graduates.

“I liked people who never lied to get at the truth, who had a lot of guts, who had respect for journalism and for newspapers,” Hatfield said.

Although he has published numerous short stories, articles and books throughout his career, since his retirement, Hatfield has published two books: “Newspaperman: A Memoir” and “A Pocketful of Cinders.” Hatfield resides in Huntington and recently celebrated his 90th birthday.

Angela Dodson

When Hatfield started working his way up the ranks of The Huntington Advertiser, he said if he ever ran the paper, the first thing he’d do is hire a Black staff member to the historically all-white staff. After seeing her work in The Parthenon, Hatfield offered Angela Dodson a position, and although she still had two semesters left at Marshall, she became the first Black reporter of the Huntington newspaper in 1972.

Despite being a senior in college, Dodson, who covered education and culture, said she did not feel any pressure while making history in Huntington.

“I felt a bit more of a commitment or a debt to the community,” she said. “I felt responsible for the community in general.”

Shortly after getting her start with The Huntington Advertiser, the 1973 graduate went on to serve as a news correspondent for the Advertiser’s parent company, Gannett, in the Washington, D.C. bureau, and in 1983, The New York Times hired her as a copy editor on the national desk.

While working for the Times, she was promoted to editor for the Living section and head of the Style Department, and in 1992, she became the first Black woman to serve as a senior editor for the publication. Although she never imagined working in New York City, Dodson said she enjoyed working for the Times and, as a small-town girl from Beckley, West Virginia, still finds the experience to be dreamlike.

“A lot of it was just kind of surreal,” she said. “You know, ‘I worked for The New York Times.’ How many people get to say that?”

Since leaving the Times in 1995, the award-winning journalist has served as writer, editor and freelancer of various publications and a ghost writer on several books. She is the author of “Remember the Ladies” and the editor of “We Refuse to be Silent,” and “We’ve Been Here Before,” a book written by Dodson and her husband, Michael Days, will be released in June 2026.

Dodson, now living in Trenton, New Jersey, continues to give back to Marshall through her family’s scholarship, the Dodson, Dotson and Hairston Family Scholarship, which is given to an undergraduate student who has financial need and has demonstrated commitment to the service of historically underserved populations. She also remains active in her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, of which she was a founding member.

Dave Peyton

Before Charlie Bowen befriended and worked alongside Dave Peyton at The Huntington Advertiser and The Herald-Dispatch, he taped the 1970 Marshall graduate’s news clippings to his University of Kentucky dorm wall and viewed him as his hero.

“Honestly, I was in awe of this guy,” Bowen said. “His writing was unlike anything I’d ever seen.”

Peyton began working for the Huntington Publishing Company, which once published The Huntington Advertiser and The Herald-Dispatch, before graduating with his bachelor’s from Marshall. As a college student and full-time reporter, Peyton made a name for himself as one of the first reporters on the scene of the 1967 Silver Bridge collapse in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, and shortly after graduation, he was also on the ground covering the 1970 plane crash of Marshall’s football team in Huntington and the 1972 Buffalo Creek flooding disaster in Logan County, West Virginia.

Peyton went on to thrive in a long career with the Huntington Publishing Company, serving as editorial editor for the Advertiser and columnist for The Herald-Dispatch for 30 years. In a Herald-Dispatch article published after Peyton’s death, Jim Ross, the development and opinion editor, said Peyton “was probably the most popular and most unpopular writer in the 111-year history of The Herald-Dispatch.”

Peyton’s columns frequently focused on injustices throughout the state, bringing light to issues in everything from government and public education to televangelists and the coal industry. Bowen said Peyton’s commentary came from a genuine desire to better his home state.

“Dave had people who just loved to argue with him, and he made them think,” Bowen said. “We really miss his kind of commentary because there was no one who loved West Virginia more but also could be harder on West Virginia.”

Peyton died in 2020 at the age of 76. Following his passing, Ross said the words “icon” and “giant” flooded social media in describing Peyton’s place in West Virginia journalism.

Tom Miller

In a 2016 interview with the West Virginia Press Association, Peyton once called Tom Miller the “best all-around journalist” with whom he ever worked.

Throughout his career in professional journalism, Miller covered numerous aspects of the Huntington area, serving as a

sportswriter, city hall reporter and political reporter for The Huntington Advertiser. Although he went on to publish a well-known weekly political column, “Under the Dome,” in The Herald-Dispatch after retirement, his last official role at The Herald-Dispatch was chief correspondent.

Over the years, the two-time Marshall grad gained state-wide recognition for his investigative reporting and coverage of city and state government. Bowen, former city editor at The Herald-Dispatch, said Miller’s “Who Owns West Virginia,” an eight-part series about absentee land ownership published in 1974, “changed the way we looked at the state.” For this project, Miller visited every county in the state and analyzed its property records to determine who owned most of the land in each county.

“It changed the way people looked at where the top sellers were going, why the money wasn’t coming back here,” Bowen said.

Although Miller’s investigative stories largely consisted of data and statistics and may not have always showcased individuals, Bowen said he most admired Miller’s compassion behind the scenes.

“What people didn’t know about Tom was that he had an abiding love for other people,” Bowen said.

In the late ‘90s, Miller organized a fundraiser called “Third House,” where all members of the Charleston press corps performed skits for the state legislators at the West Virginia Culture Center on the last day of the annual session. All of the event’s proceeds went to the SOJMC.

Miller died in 2016 at the age of 78. The West Virginia Press Association says he is remembered as “an outstanding reporter, colleague and humanitarian.”

Estelle “Bill” Belanger

Although Bill Belanger started her career in journalism at a time when the odds were stacked against women in climbing the corporate ladder, she once told The Herald-Dispatch that she had never dreamed of being anything besides a newspaperwoman.

“I wanted to chase fire wagons right from the start,” she said in the interview, “and during the years between the time I graduated from Marshall and the time I got a job on the Sunday paper, I’d lay awake at night because I wanted to write.”

The two-time SOJMC graduate earned her bachelor’s in journalism in 1935 and, 37 years later, her master’s in journalism in 1972. Belanger got her start with the Huntington Publication Company as assistant Sunday editor in 1942 shortly after the U.S. entered World War II; she accepted the job offer but had to sign an agreement that said she would give the position back to the man she replaced if he returned from the war.

Although it has been speculated she published her bylines as “Bill Belanger” to disguise her gender, she told The Herald-Dispatch that she adopted the name as a nickname from her parents. Regardless of the name she used, she is remembered by the public as a pioneer in West Virginia journalism.

Belanger broke societal boundaries in the ‘70s when she became a full-time editor for the Huntington newspapers, serving as an assistant city editor and feature editor for The Huntington Advertiser, city editor for The Herald-Advertiser and retiring as the fine arts editor for The Herald-Dispatch in 1977. She continued to write columns and features for The Herald-Dispatch until shortly before her death in 2000, spanning her dedication to the Huntington papers across 50 years.

Having worked with Belanger at the Advertiser, Pamela Bowen said she was inspired by her career’s success and longevity as well as the fact that “everyone loved her.” Likewise, Charlie said Belanger clearly made an impact inside and outside of the newsroom.

“She covered everything: She covered the plays, she covered the Marshall Artists Series, she covered visiting artists,” Charlie said. “She kind of set the tone for how it was to be done here, and it was really well done.”

Outside of the Huntington newsrooms, Belanger was instrumental in establishing the West Virginia Press Women’s Association, and she served as its first president. As for her alma mater, she remained an active alumna until her death at the age of 85.

Marvin Stone

While female professionals like Belanger stepped up in newsrooms around the country, millions of men left their offices and enlisted, or were drafted, in the military during WWII. Marvin Stone’s service to his country may have started in the U.S. Navy, but it continued through a 50-year career in journalism.

Stone spent two years as a student at Marshall before leaving for three years of Navy service in the war’s Pacific Theater. After the war, he completed his journalism degree and ultimately graduated from Marshall in 1947 while working as a police reporter at The Herald-Dispatch.

The war was only the start of Stone’s work overseas; in the ‘50s, he joined the International News Service as a foreign correspondent covering the Korean War and the rise of the Berlin Wall. The award-winning journalist joined U.S. News & World Report, one of the nation’s leading magazines, in 1960, and he served as editor in chief from 1976 to 1985.

Although he wrote stories from 35 different countries, covered four wars and traveled with three presidents during his career, Stone remained close with his former teacher and mentor Page Pitt and, occasionally, made time to visit his classes.

As a student in Pitt’s class in the late ‘60s, Pamela said, “I was so impressed that somebody of his stature had come back and talked to us.”

In 1985, Stone served as the deputy director of the United States Information Agency per the request of President Ronald Reagan, and from 1989 to 1995, he served as president and chairman of the International Media Fund, a Washington-based organization encouraging free press in Eastern Europe.

Stone died at the age of 76 in 2000. His profound influence on the SOJMC is demonstrated by the school dedicating multiple rooms and awards to his namesake. At the end of each academic year, professors choose one graduating senior from the SOJMC for the Marvin L. Stone Award, which is intended for someone who has given outstanding contributions to the school and community as a student journalist. Rob Quicke, the director of the journalism school, said this award not only honors Stone’s legacy, but also inspires the next generation of journalists.

“When you have a big name like Marvin Stone and a student wins that award, it’s kind of a huge pat on the back and recognition for a student to say to them, ‘Look, you’re following in the footsteps of someone who did really great things,’” Quicke said.

Sean Callebs

For Stone, the aspiration to be an international reporter may have stemmed from seeing the world as a Navy sailor. For Sean Callebs, the aspiration began in his childhood living room after seeing former Gannett journalist Tom Davis’ work.

“He had these amazing real-life experiences that just made me realize at a young age, ‘This is what I’m gonna do. I want to get out, and I want to see these things.’”

After graduating with his bachelor’s degree in journalism in 1983, getting out and seeing the world is exactly what Callebs did; in 1989, he signed on with CNN, working in the Atlanta, New York, Washington, Denver and New Orleans bureaus over a 20-year tenure.

As a CNN correspondent, Callebs covered several culturally significant moments for the U.S., including reporting live from Hurricane Katrina in 2004, from Ground Zero after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and from the 1994 O.J. Simpson trial in Los Angeles. One of the most defining moments of his career, he said, was his exclusive interview with Michael Fortier, coconspirator in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, which was an imperative piece of evidence used in the trial.

In 2011, Callebs worked with the U.S. State Department as a diplomat in a war-torn Kabul, Afghanistan, where he helped reform the television, radio and film industries. He currently serves as a business anchor for China Global Television Network America, the U.S. branch of an international media organization that promotes “communication and understanding between China and the world,” according to their website.

No matter where his career has taken him, the Huntington native said he has “never felt overmatched” by coworkers who came from larger cities or more prestigious backgrounds. As for his alma mater, he said he could have never known what a “lasting impact” attending Marshall would have on him and his career.

Callebs currently resides in Washington, D.C. He has been to 49 states and more than 40 countries, and he plans to continue traveling after he retires.

Joe Johns

As a young intern at WSAZ, Callebs found himself learning to use a camera by working with a nighttime reporter who graduated just three years prior to him: Joe Johns.

Although Johns majored in political science at Marshall, he minored in speech broadcast, theater and English and went on to pursue a career in broadcasting, for which he credits to former Marshall professors Bos and Dorothy Johnson. The 1980 graduate made a name for himself as an honors student and a shot put and discus athlete at Marshall as well.

It didn’t take long for the Emmy award winner’s journalism career to take off; after one year at WSAZ, Johns moved to WXOC in Charlotte and, three years later, to WRC in Washington, where he was selected as one of the best local reporters. In the ‘90s, he became well-known as a Capitol Hill correspondent as an NBC representative, and his reports appeared on televisions across the U.S. on the “Today” show, as well as “NBC Nightly News.”

Johns signed on with CNN as a congressional correspondent in 2004 and later became their senior Washington correspondent, a position in which he remained for seven years. As a reporter, anchor and guest host for several of the network’s live and recorded programs, Johns delivered reports on significant national and international news. His reporting has also taken him across the world, having covered devastating earthquakes in Haiti in 2010 and 2021 and the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 in 2014.

Throughout his career in broadcasting, Johns covered six presidents of the United States. Although his tenure with CNN ended in 2023, he reported on President Donald Trump’s first term extensively from his campaign announcement in 2015 to his White House departure in 2020. He also traveled with Hillary Clinton to 11 countries in Central Europe during her time as first lady.

Before Johns became a national hit, Dickerson said he was impressed by him even in his early days at WSAZ. Although he hasn’t had the opportunity to interact with Johns personally, the alumni board president said he’s proud to know him as a son of Marshall.

“Everyone I’ve ever known has said, ‘He is just a fantastic person, too,’ in addition to being a world-renowned journalist,” Dickerson said.

Having also obtained a juris doctor degree from the American University Washington College of Law in 2002, Johns now works as a lawyer and serves as the managing director of Johns Law Virginia, LLC, providing legal counsel and representing clients in court.

Baylee Parsons can be contacted at [email protected].