Pulitzer Prize-winning writer meets Huntington readers

Abby Ayes Pulitzer Prize winning author Jayne Anne Phillips

Throughout the hills and mountains of West Virginia winds a path into the state’s rich Appalachian history, one that has inspired countless artists and writers. Among them is award-winning author Jayne Anne Phillips, whose latest book, “Night Watch,” draws deeply from the familiar culture and places she grew up around.

A native of Buckhannon and graduate of West Virginia University, Phillips began her writing career in the late 1970s. Over the years, her success has taken her across the country, publishing numerous short stories before releasing her debut novel, “Machine Dreams,” in 1984.

Since then, Phillips has continued to publish acclaimed works, earning several literary honors, including the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for her novel “Night Watch.” The book follows 12-year-old ConaLee and her family as they navigate life in the aftermath of the Civil War after being sent to the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum for her mother’s treatment.

Marshall University welcomed Phillips Thursday, Oct. 23, as part of the A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series, where she discussed the inspiration behind “Night Watch” and how West Virginia’s history shaped her storytelling.

“I think the places where you grow up are very important, and I think that a lot of my narrators are girls 12, 13, 14 … because it’s during that period of time that you come to yourself, you begin to separate from your parents, you begin to be your own person, and that’s also an important time,” Phillips said.

Phillips’ novels highlight the historical realities of West Virginia, painting vivid portraits of people and places across Appalachia. Her connection to the region gives her stories an authenticity that resonates with readers.

“That’s why it’s so important to read fiction because fiction allows you to really feel yourself in that time replaced. It’s a lot of questioning … The question is, ‘What was the experience (in that) period like?’” Phillips said.

Growing up just 20 minutes from the asylum in nearby Weston, Phillips said her proximity to the site gave her a strong connection to its history and a sense of purpose in choosing it as a setting.

“Everyone in this book is on a journey, and there’s long separations. The yearning to reunite, this constant need to try and find who we are and who we love in the chaos of the post-war world,” Phillips said.

She also discussed Dr. Thomas Story Kirkbride, the psychiatrist who inspired the creation of asylums across the country, including Trans-Allegheny.

“Thomas Story Kirkbride, who was the instigator of these asylums all over the country,” she said. “Every state was encouraged to build an insane asylum that would house the poor as well as the rich, and they were expected to set aside hundreds of acres … (Trans-Allegheny) has nine acres of interior space. It ran along the ground for a fourth of a mile. It was the largest long hand cut limestone building in the world other than the Kremlin.”

During her presentation, Phillips shared original maps, blueprints and even lists of reasons patients could be admitted to the asylum, ranging from “women-trouble” to “religious enthusiasm.”

“People were meant to be on a regimen of drugs, and they were meant to remember to take their drugs. We know that often doesn’t happen. There was also a great deal of addiction during the war for the soldiers,” Phillips said.

“Of course, in our age, addiction is a huge problem everywhere,” she said. “That’s a whole other form of what becomes the mental illness, so I was interested in looking at the beginning of what it was like … this incredible irony, … violence became an enterprise, a place of refuge.”

After extensive research, Phillips published “Night Watch,” which went on to win the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and was shortlisted for the National Book Award. Her detailed historical storytelling and emotional depth have earned her significant recognition in the literary world.

Abby Ayes can be contacted at [email protected].






