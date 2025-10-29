Marshall University's Student Newspaper

HerdLink to get makeover by spring 2026

Davina Snyder, Staff Reporter
October 29, 2025
HerdLink can be accessed via students’ MyMU webpage to explore the various organizations on campus.

A new application is set to replace “HerdLink,” Marshall’s main hub of student organizations and clubs, at the start of the Spring 2026 Semester. 

This new system will come in the form of an update to the “Marshall U” mobile app and replace the desktop website.

The Division of Student Affairs is handling the change and is doing so with Ready Education, a software company based in Virginia that provides student engagement platforms to hundreds of colleges and universities internationally.

The new system will add features that are intended to make the application more interactive, such as points and badges that will be able to be collected by attending club or organization events. 

Points and badges will be added to students’ profiles, and Student Affairs plans to have prizes and gifts for collecting them. 

The application will also consider the different types of students based on their interests, majors and progress in their education. For instance, freshmen will have events related to UNI 100 and Week of Welcome on their dashboard while seniors will see information about career readiness and Countdown to Commencement. 

These differences in information displayed on the homepage will ensure students are seeing events and resources relevant to them rather than showing everything at once.

Currently, HerdLink shows a broad selection of clubs and organizations on its homepage, so the new system will attempt to make the dashboard more personalized.

Another new feature will include a type of checklist for students based on their career goals.

Buffy Six, the communications coordinator for Student Affairs, said, “Tracks and checklists allow students to follow an already created path that will help them develop leadership skills, learn more about resources on campus and help them earn points and badges.”

As well as improving the app features, the new system is being made easier to navigate on a mobile device and more accessible on a computer.

While a name for the new system has not been officially announced by the university, a survey was sent out and completed by students which determined a new title. 

The main function of HerdLink, which is for students to find clubs and organizations to join, will still be present in the new application. 

“I believe that this platform will not only enhance our student experience and campus life at Marshall, but will also allow us to meet students where they are and make sure that every student gets the most out of their college experience,” Six said.

Davina Snyder can be contacted at [email protected].

