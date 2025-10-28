Huntington Pride brings color, music and unity to the community

All the colors of the rainbow lined Fourth Avenue in downtown Huntington Saturday, Oct. 25, as hundreds gathered for the 2025 Huntington Pride Festival, an event celebrating inclusion, diversity and LGBTQ+ visibility.

This year’s theme, “All Aboard the Rainbow Railroad,” honored Huntington’s railroad history while symbolizing the community’s continued journey toward equality and acceptance. The event featured local food, craft and resource vendors as well as live entertainment and the presentation of the annual Champion of Pride Award.

“We like giving back personally to the organization and to the community,” local craft vendor Anthony McCulloch said. “I just like seeing all the people. I like seeing everybody out and happy and visible.”

The festival offered a wide variety of entertainment and advocacy opportunities. Local organizations, including Marshall’s Psychology Clinic, distributed information about health services and community resources. Craft vendors sold handmade art, jewelry and pride-themed merchandise, while food vendors provided snacks and beverages to attendees.

The entertainment lineup included performances by Holly Forbes, former contestant on “The Voice,” the Hoot & Holler Marching Band and DJ Charlie Brown Superstar. The festival also hosted many different local drag artists who performed to cheering and supportive crowds and featured the Huntington Court Show at the end of the night.

For many attendees, the event served as both a celebration and a reminder of the importance of community support.

“I just love coming to Pride because it’s one of the few spaces where everyone is just completely free to be themselves,” Huntington resident Jamie Taylor said. “Everyone is always having the best time, and all of the performers are just incredible. You can absolutely feel the love and acceptance here.”

Taylor said the drag performances and live music were highlights of the day.

“Even though it is so cold outside right now, I will literally stand in front of this stage all day,” they said. “Everybody is doing something different, and that’s what makes it so fun. One minute, it’s Dolly Parton, and the next, it’s Ghostface.”

The event concluded with the presentation of the 2025 Champion of Pride Award to local artist Sassa Wilkes, recognized for his work supporting LGBTQ+ representation through art and community involvement. Wilkes is also motivated in his work to change the narrative regarding LGBTQ+ Appalachians. Along with accepting the award, he also performed with the Hoot & Holler Marching Band earlier in the day.

Tons of music, dancing and cheers filled the street well into the evening as attendees celebrated another successful year for Huntington Pride. Organizers made sure to provide a welcoming and loving space for everyone, regardless of age or identity.

“Everybody’s happy here,” McCulloch said. “You don’t see anybody mad. There’s no fights; there’s no riots; there’s just happiness everywhere you turn.”

