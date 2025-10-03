Hazing claims inspiration for prevention movement

Alyssa Hager can connect those struggling with hazing related incidents with proper support. (Courtesy of Alyssa Hager)

Hazing Prevention Week events scatter across the country as universities try to put an end to dangerous hazing practices, and Marshall University is one of them.

Hazing Field Day, hosted by Campus Activities Board, included a game day on Buskirk Field.

“It was an event put on through CAB, and they asked SGA, Marshall ROTC, the Residence Hall Association and the MU Violence Prevention Program to collaborate with them to host the event,” said Caleb Ferguson, student government association campus life chair.

SGA, Greek life and CAB worked together to expedite the passage of a resolution supporting the event.

“SGA represents every student on this campus, including those in Greek life, and we love having opportunities to collaborate with and support different clusters of our campus community,” Interim Senator Jimmy John Jacob said.

CAB, Jacob said, plays a vital role in bringing students together through inclusive, engaging programming.

“We’re grateful to partner with them on initiatives like this that strengthen our campus culture and promote student well-being,” Jacob said.

Jacob isn’t directly tied to Greek life, but he takes it upon himself to advocate for them during meetings.

Ferguson, Jacob said, also advocates for Greek life.

While they aren’t the only ones doing so, they have been the most vocal about it in the Senate.

Marshall has had hazing investigations in the past, including two separate incidents in fall 2024 resulting in the suspension of three Greek chapters: Fraternities Alpha Sigma Phi and Alpha Tau Omega and sorority Alpha Xi Delta.

“Allegations of sexual misconduct, alcohol abuse, humiliation and other hazing activities were reported,” according to a statement released by the university.

Approximately 55% of college students involved in fraternities, sororities, teams and other student organizations have experienced hazing, according to Hazing Prevention Network.

Only one in 10 of those who experienced it labeled it hazing.

Hazing Prevention Network also said 71% of students who witnessed hazing indicated alcohol was in some way involved.

“I think it takes a lot of trust to be able to disclose something very personal that has happened to you,” said Alyssa Hager, the violence prevention and response director. “The best advice I have is to make sure you have someone in your life that is trusted.”

That could be a friend or family member, Hager said, but she noted how difficult it can be to confide in the people closest to you.

“My office is a confidential support,” she said. “I don’t have the same reporting requirements as other staff members. I can get them connected with our Counseling Center and also our Women’s Center, which is a confidential support too.”

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected].