Different Saturday, same loyal tailgaters

Abby Ayes Hundreds of tailgaters packed the stadium lot on Saturday, Sept. 6, for Marshall Football vs. Missouri State.

With football season in full swing, tailgating has returned to the Joan C. Edwards Stadium in true Herd fashion. Despite weather that looked “thunderstruck,” Marshall fans showed up in force for the first home game of the 2025 season. For many, game day is about more than just football; it’s about building a sense of community.

Whether a seasoned alumni or new to the Marshall Football scene, fans agree there’s a unique sense of belonging from the moment they step foot in Huntington on game day.

Supporters from across the region filled the city to cheer on the Thundering Herd. A sea of green and white flooded the streets and parking lots, transforming Huntington into the “it” place to be on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Even the rain couldn’t dampen Huntington’s spirit. Hundreds of tents lined the stadium lots, creating a vibrant atmosphere filled with energy, tradition and celebration. Fans say tailgating is more just than a pre-game ritual – it defines the Marshall University experience.

Veteran tailgaters came prepared with fully equipped setups featuring tables piled with food, drinks, music and even televisions broadcasting college football games from across the country. Classic tailgate games like cornhole, cup pong and football toss kept fans entertained throughout the day.

Coming off a tough loss at the University of Georgia on Aug. 30, fans remained hopeful about the season ahead. Many expressed unwavering support for the team, regardless of wins or losses.

“I wasn’t surprised by the loss against the University of Georgia, but I still wish we could’ve pulled through,” Marshall alum Alec Hess said. “Marshall will always have a special place in my heart, and every time I come back for game day, I’m reminded of all the great times I had here.”

For others, it was their first experience with college football tailgating. Freshmen Cole Ellis, Corbin Dixon and Joel Nelson said their introduction to Marshall game days exceeded expectations.

“We got into some partying; had some barbecue, some brisket, a couple pepperoni rolls,” Ellis said. “It was definitely different from high school games.”

While football is the main event for most, others find joy in different aspects of the day. Patricia Holt, Dunbar resident and former band member, said she attends games mainly to see the halftime performance.

“I feel like the football part isn’t really for me,” Holt said. “I played in a band myself, and the work they put into their show deserves recognition. I’m a very music-centered person, so I don’t get into the games too much.”

As the season kicks off, fans remain united in their love for the Herd and the culture that surrounds every home game in Huntington, passing down the tradition generationally.

Whether fans are drawn in by the football, the food, the music or the memories, one thing is clear: Marshall tailgating is about more than just football; it’s a “can’t miss” experience.

If Herd fans didn’t make the game, it’s not too late to catch the next one. Marshall plays Eastern Kentucky Saturday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. For information about purchasing tickets or to view Marshall’s football calendar, visit www.herdzone.com.

Abby Ayes can be contacted at [email protected].