Intramural sports offer students connection and community

Marshall University’s Rec Center is kicking off a new season of intramural sports, giving students opportunities to stay active, make friends and connect with the campus community outside the classroom.

Intramural leagues are one of the most popular ways students get involved at the Rec. With options for men’s, women’s, co-rec and open divisions, the programs welcome participants of all skill levels.

“Intramural sports are a fun and easy way to stay active outside of class while meeting new people in a welcoming environment,” said Sarah McGlumphy, the coordinator of Competitive Sports and Camps at the Rec Center. “They give students the chance to try new things, enjoy some friendly competition and connect with others they might not have met otherwise. It’s all about having fun, building friendships and being part of a supportive community on campus.”

Each semester, many students come together to form teams to play a variety of sports. Some come with experience while others join simply to try something new.

Students say the environment of intramurals is different from regular sports teams. The focus is not only on winning, but also on building connections and enjoying time with teammates.

Leagues are designed to fit many interests. “A” divisions offer a competitive edge for athletes while “B” divisions focus on recreation. Greek and co-rec leagues encourage broader involvement and give students more options.

“Intramurals are a great way to reduce stress and add a low-pressure activity to students’ everyday schedule,” McGlumphy said. “It’s also a chance to build confidence by trying new sports. Whether you are on a team with friends or sign up solo and join a team, it’s a great way to meet new people.”

That emphasis on growth is one reason intramurals remain a staple of student life. Participation often helps students adjust to campus and form new friendships.

“I believe that intramural sports build very close knit friendships,” said Katelyn Samples, intramural volleyball team captain. “Being involved in an intramural sport provided a community that I could feel comfortable talking to at any time.”

This semester’s lineup includes volleyball, basketball, pickle ball, soccer, ultimate frisbee, badminton, cornhole and flag football. Each sport is organized into leagues that meet for practice sessions, with tournament and game-play scheduled for later on in the semester.

Registration is available through IMLeagues, an online platform where students can create teams, join rosters and track standings. The site also provides schedules, updates and results within 24 hours of play.

All Marshall students, faculty and staff with an active MUID are eligible to participate, provided they meet Rec Center guidelines. Divisions are structured to ensure there is a place for every participant.

While signing up is simple, the benefits go far deeper. Intramurals offer students a way to build lifelong skills, balance school stress and strengthen ties to the Marshall community.

“Being a part of an intramural sport has impacted my role as a student in such a positive way,” Samples said. “It has been my outlet.”

A detailed game and tournament schedule for the 2025 season can be found on the Rec Center’s website.

Registration ends on Sept. 4 for the first quarter of sports. Students can also sign up to be officials for the games.

Ella Hatfield can be contacted at [email protected].