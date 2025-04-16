Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Meowsterpieces Unleashed fundraiser

Luke Campbell, Student Reporter
April 15, 2025
Luke Campbell
Appalachian Feline Foster Network hosted Meowsterpieces Unleashed, a cat-themed art show and fundraiser on April 12. (The Parthenon/Luke Campbell)

Appalachian Feline Foster Network hosted Meowsterpieces Unleashed, a cat-themed art show and fundraiser on April 12 that aimed to raise funds to help expand spay/neuter efforts, trap-neuter-return programs and temporary housing for the Appalachian Feline Foster Network.

Kendall Hotmer, president of Appalachian Feline Foster Network, said the organization has been established for about a year and focuses on spay/neuter programs, trap-neuter-return initiatives and is developing a temporary housing facility for animals awaiting adoption or rescue placement.

Kendall explained her background in animal welfare and the decision to create a cat-specific rescue group to address the significant need in the area despite existing partnerships with other organizations.

“So I’ve always worked in animal welfare, and even though there’s other groups in the area that we partner with, there’s still such a heavy need. So my passion is obviously with cats, so I thought it would be beneficial to have a cat-specific group,” Hotmer said.

The rescue operates in multiple areas, including Crown City, Huntington, Wayne, Lawrence County, and Gallia County, Hotmer said, with plans for continued growth and additional fundraising events in development.

Hotmer said the cat-specific art show was a unique fundraising approach, successfully engaging local artists like Robbie Poore, Ceram Sam, Art by Dee, and Gatha Seldomridge while supporting local arts and small businesses.

Stephanie Dunkle, with Bernie’s Buddies Rescue, said spaying and neutering are important for population control and health benefits, highlighting the risks of various cancers in unaltered animals.

“It keeps the population down, so it keeps, there can really feel like numerous times a year. So it’s trying to keep it down, to keep it not having as many homeless, so that people and pet owners don’t get overwhelmed,” Dunkle said.

Dunkle said she focuses on pocket pets, including guinea pigs, rabbits, ferrets, hedgehogs, hamsters and exotic reptiles, explaining their collaborative approach with other rescues.

“I do the guinea pigs, rabbits, ferrets, hedgehogs, hamsters and some exotics, as well as reptiles. So I try to help those and try to help the other rescues if they get contact with those to get them,” Dunkle said.

Dunkle said Bernies Buddies Rescue can do Old North Arcade, Pullman Plaza and a potential collaboration with Koerver Brewery. Sola also mentions the quality of local artists’ donated work.

Luke Campbell can be contacted at [email protected]

