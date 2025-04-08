Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
The Parthenon
The Parthenon

Explore a new opportunity­­­­­­­­­­ –The Parthenon is hiring

The Parthenon
April 8, 2025
Gray Cramer

The Parthenon is seeking staff applications from any and all students interested in contributing to student journalism. 

Students outside of the W Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications are welcome to apply. Previous journalism experience is not required. 

There are a variety of positions available, including photographers, staff reporters, copy editors, digital media producer, photo editor, digital media manager, chief copy editor, opinions & culture editor, sports editor, news editor, managing editor and executive editor for both the summer and fall terms. 

Applications for both terms are due on Friday, April 18, at 4 p.m.

For any questions contact Sandy York at [email protected].

