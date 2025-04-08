Explore a new opportunity­­­­­­­­­­ –The Parthenon is hiring

The Parthenon is seeking staff applications from any and all students interested in contributing to student journalism.

Students outside of the W Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications are welcome to apply. Previous journalism experience is not required.

There are a variety of positions available, including photographers, staff reporters, copy editors, digital media producer, photo editor, digital media manager, chief copy editor, opinions & culture editor, sports editor, news editor, managing editor and executive editor for both the summer and fall terms.

Applications for both terms are due on Friday, April 18, at 4 p.m.

For any questions contact Sandy York at [email protected].