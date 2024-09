Rain and lightning did not stop the Thundering Herd fans from cheering on the football team for the first home game of the 2024-2025 season.

“I came here in 1969 and have been to every football game since 1983, home and away,” said longtime Marshall fan Mike Duncan.

Not only was Saturday the first football game of the season, but it was the 500th consecutive Marshall football game for Duncan.

Duncan has traveled to watch the team since the 80’s and is looking forward to attending many more games for as many years as he can.

Many other loyal Marshall fans gathered Saturday for the season opener, like Linda Hensley, who said she has been a Marshall fan for most of her life.

Hensley described what she loves most about the atmosphere of the Joan as, “Getting to see everybody, talking to everyone, getting to enjoy the crowd and meeting new people.”

Similarly, Duncan said, “My favorite part is the people; this is family to me.”

He went on to say, “When I come to a ball game, I don’t talk to everybody, but I’ll talk until I can’t talk anymore.”

Alumni also return to their alma mater for football games, like Jesse Leftwich.

Leftwich graduated from Marshall in 1977 and has been a big Marshall fan ever since. He has been a season ticket holder for basketball for 48 years, and football for 46 years.

In addition, Leftwich has owned a one-of-a-kind full-size Marshall van since 1984. He said the van has gained a lot of attention over the years of him owning it.

“It’s kind of iconic,” he said.

Marshall fans will be back to cheer on the Herd for the next home game on Sept. 28 against the Western Michigan Broncos.

Ella Bumgardner can be contacted at [email protected].