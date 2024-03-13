Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
The university held its first town hall on campus carry Tuesday, March 12.
Embracing Change: Marshall’s Plan to Prepare for Campus Carry
Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter • March 14, 2024
SPORTS
Fans Cheer on the Herd From Home
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • March 13, 2024
CAMPUS LIFE
Bridging Cultural Gaps Through Food
Reagan Clagg, Student Reporter • March 11, 2024
Crossword Answer March 13

March 13, 2024

Across

2. An app to help students manage this and save time has been proposed: LAUNDRY

6. Natalie Tennant was this mascot before becoming Secretary of State: MOUNTAINEER

7. Represents James Madison, who Marshall beat in the championship: DUKES

9. Our featured couples on campus: VALLEJOS

 

Down

1. Marshall’s new baseball stadium’s namesake: JACKCOOK

3. Biden delivered remarks in the acronym for this annual speech: SOTU

4. In a survey, Marshall’s ____ ranked just below national average: DINING

5. Marshall’s beloved mascot: MARCO

8. The repayment plan that Biden introduced: SAVE
The university held its first town hall on campus carry Tuesday, March 12.
Embracing Change: Marshall’s Plan to Prepare for Campus Carry
A graph created by Heartmath indicating how the use of their techniques impact mental health.
Nursing Professors Advocate for Mental Health
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Fraternities and Sororities at University of Maryland Suspended Following Hazing Incidient
The firm posed for a picture at the Foundation Hall.
West Virginia Law Firm Creates New Scholarship
Gindhart speaks at the meeting.
College of Arts and Media Tackles Campus Issues
The Title IX Office is located in Old Main.
Title IX Office Hosts Open House for Students
Fans Cheer on the Herd From Home
The women’s team poses with their trophy following their win in the Sun Belt Championship.
Women's Basketball Makes Herd History
The Boras posing at Dolly Sods.
Campus Couples: Kim DeTardo-Bora and Dhruba Bora
West Virginia Capitol Building located in Charleston, West Virginia
Lawmakers: Please Keep Our Young Children Safe
Beeman recorded two triple-doubles this season.
Beeman and Caldwell Earn Top SBC Awards
Voyles scored 20 points in the first half of the contest.
Eagles Soar Past the Herd
Crossword Answers March 3
Tre Hondras swings for the fence during the opening pitch in the new stadium.
Baseball Wins Opening Home Series in New Stadium
The Instagram post which depicted “If Marshall was a Pixar movie” through artificial intelligence garnered criticism.
AI-Inspired Reel Generates Controversy
Cody Lumpkin and Jill Treftz pose with their assortment of feline companions. Courtesy of Jill Treftz
Campus Couples: Jill Treftz and Cody Lumpkin
Chloe visits students in the freshman residence halls.
Furry Friends Frequent Residence Halls
Jessica Tall giving her talk about connecting identities as items of clothing.
Commonalities Confirmed at TEDxMarshallU

