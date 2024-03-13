Crossword Answer March 13

Across
2. An app to help students manage this and save time has been proposed: LAUNDRY
6. Natalie Tennant was this mascot before becoming Secretary of State: MOUNTAINEER
7. Represents James Madison, who Marshall beat in the championship: DUKES
9. Our featured couples on campus: VALLEJOS
Down
1. Marshall’s new baseball stadium’s namesake: JACKCOOK
3. Biden delivered remarks in the acronym for this annual speech: SOTU
4. In a survey, Marshall’s ____ ranked just below national average: DINING
5. Marshall’s beloved mascot: MARCO
8. The repayment plan that Biden introduced: SAVE