Crossword Answers March 3

Across
4. Manhattan College’s mascot who we beat in our opening baseball game: JASPERS
6. A speech series that had a theme of “Connecting Threads:” TEDX
7. The last name of our Student Body President: TATUM
8. Title IX Investigator: MANDIHURLEY
9. This project aims to help women and children in need facing the opioid epidemic: HOPE
Down
1. The namesake of the law firm responsible for creating a new scholarship: CHAFIN
2. This is a name that encompasses frats and sororities: GREEKLIFE
3. You want to keep your emotional one of these charged: BATTERY
5. Bathrooms are being renovated in the building that holds the CAM: SMITH
7. This office held an open house last week: TITLEIX