Crossword Answers March 3

Across

4. Manhattan College’s mascot who we beat in our opening baseball game: JASPERS

6. A speech series that had a theme of “Connecting Threads:” TEDX

7. The last name of our Student Body President: TATUM

Story continues below advertisement

8. Title IX Investigator: MANDIHURLEY

9. This project aims to help women and children in need facing the opioid epidemic: HOPE

Down

1. The namesake of the law firm responsible for creating a new scholarship: CHAFIN

2. This is a name that encompasses frats and sororities: GREEKLIFE

3. You want to keep your emotional one of these charged: BATTERY

5. Bathrooms are being renovated in the building that holds the CAM: SMITH

7. This office held an open house last week: TITLEIX