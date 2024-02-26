Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Jessica Tall giving her talk about connecting identities as items of clothing.
NEWS
Jessica Tall giving her talk about connecting identities as items of clothing.
Commonalities Confirmed at TEDxMarshallU
Sarah Davis, News Editor • February 28, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Head coach Kim Caldwell during the game
Women's Basketball Clinches Shared Title
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • February 29, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Rachael and Joel Peckham are both professors in the English department at Marshall.
Couples on Campus: The Peckhams
Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter • February 27, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Students Produce One-Woman Show

Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor
February 26, 2024
Gabriella+Bellomy+in+%E2%80%9CEvery+Brilliant+Thing%E2%80%9D
Baylee Parsons
Gabriella Bellomy in “Every Brilliant Thing”

For the first time in 20 years, the Marshall School of Theatre and Dance presented an entirely student-led production within the walls of the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.

“Every Brilliant Thing,” which ran Feb. 19-20, tells the story of a young girl who begins writing a list of all the most wonderful aspects of life in response to her mother’s depression, only to find that this list transforms her outlook on life through adulthood.

With the play being a one-person show, only three students worked together to bring the production to life.

“The three of us have done every bit of this,” stage manager Seth Cunningham said. “We cultivated every prop; we focused the lights; we hung stuff; we set up every bit of the technical process.”

Story continues below advertisement

Director Jimi Lee pursued this project to contribute to his capstone. Having been in several shows himself, this was Lee’s first time directing a show at Marshall.

“I knew I wanted to direct a piece,” Lee said. “There were a couple of shows I was interested in, and this one just made the most sense. It was subject matter that I thought was relevant and necessary for us to produce a piece on.”

With the play having themes of suicide and depression, narrator and lone actress Gabriella Bellomy said she and the crew had to broach the topics with sensitivity.

“We tried to separate our individual selves from it enough to where it wouldn’t be mentally damaging,” she said. “We wanted to be sensitive to the topic and add the nuance into it that I thought was necessary.”

As for the message she wanted audience members to take away from the play, Bellomy said, “There’s always some reason to keep living, no matter what stage of life you’re in.”

“Things may not always get brilliant, but they get better,” Lee added. “It’s about showing people that there are other people that have had these feelings, there are other people that have fought this fight, and we’re here to support you.”

While its overall message remained the same, the team had to make some changes in order to fit their vision.

Originally a one-man, British-based show, some stage directions and lines were adjusted for it “to be both a female-led show and also relevant to this region,” Cunningham said.

“A lot of that comes from just trying to be as truthful as we can with this piece,” Lee added, “because that’s what the audience is going to connect to: that sense of genuine nature and truthful experience.”

With an audience capacity of 50, the black box theater—which Cunningham is typically used as a classroom—allowed Bellomy to interact closely with audience members.

“You feel just, like, enveloped in the space,” Cunningham said, “and like, ‘I’m doing the show now; I’m part of the show.”

The production team accredited Bellomy with much of the play’s creative liberties, despite this being the largest project of her career thus far.

Previously playing minor roles in shows, Bellomy said, “I knew that this was a challenge, but it was a great challenge for me.”

With the play only having one actor, Lee said good casting was “more paramount than ever.”

“We took a risk on Gabby,” Lee said, “and we would do it again in a heartbeat.”

Baylee Parsons can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in ARTS
Alexander Vance took inspiration from Black artist Kehinde Wiley for his winning poster.
Black History Month Poster Competition Celebrates African Americans and the Arts
Graci Davis with her work titled “Preserve Your History.”
Appalachian Identity Explored in Art Exhibit
The cast of ‘She Kills Monsters’ posing during the production.
Theater Production Receives Award
The keynote speaker, Laurie Goux, presented on dancer and activist Katherine Dunham.
Black History Month Kickoff Centers Around Art
TEDxMarshallU Features Student and Community Speakers
TEDxMarshallU Features Student and Community Speakers
Beth Livensperger’s art is displayed in the VAC Jan. 18 to Feb. 22.
Artist Beth Livensperger Discusses Her Process
More in Editors
Jessica Tall giving her talk about connecting identities as items of clothing.
Commonalities Confirmed at TEDxMarshallU
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: W.Va. Legislature Continues Slew of Controversial Bills Despite Opposition
Dean Stites talks with students.
COS Students Get to Know New Dean
Victoria Ware
Racial Diversity on Campus is Essential and Should be Celebrated
Judge Richard Gergel speaking at the Amicus Curiae lecture.
Courage Valued at Amicus Curiae
Lunches will be provided through the beginning of April.
Local Churches Provide Students Lunch for a Dollar
More in Showcase
Rachael and Joel Peckham are both professors in the English department at Marshall.
Couples on Campus: The Peckhams
The Japan Club tabled at the Memorial Student Center to get their name out on campus.
Student Organizations Connect With Campus
The Herd has dropped three consecutive games.
Chanticleers Curb the Herd
The Herd had 34 all-time top-10 performances this season.
Swim & Dive Take Home Gold
Judge Richard Gergel
Amicus Curiae Returning to Campus
Pantry manager Eva Rhodes and assistant pantry manager Eli Patterson prepare food.
SGA Expands Campus Food Pantry
About the Contributor
Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor
Baylee Parsons is a sophomore from Wayne, West Virginia, double-majoring in English and journalism. A proud member of the grammar police, she serves as The Parthenon’s copy editor. In her free time, she enjoys reading, writing and spending time with friends and family. She also participates in local musical theatre. She intends to use her time at The Parthenon to help her pursue a career in book, newspaper or magazine editing.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *