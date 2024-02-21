Crossword Answers Feb. 21

Across

1. Performers dress in this to raise funds through Queens for a Cause: DRAG

5. Mascot of Coastal Carolina who defeated Marshall’s Mens Basketball last week: CHANTICLEERS

7. Swim and Dive won this conference championship: SUNBELT

DOWN

2. Wednesday saw celebrations of this, regarding the burning of the palm ashes: ASH

3. Student Body President: TATUM

4. The last name of this judge who will be the speaker of the next Amicus Curiae Lecture: GERGEL

6. Acronym for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program: SNAP

7. Senate Bill representing the Campus Self Defense Act: SB10