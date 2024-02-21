Crossword Answers Feb. 21

Across
1. Performers dress in this to raise funds through Queens for a Cause: DRAG
5. Mascot of Coastal Carolina who defeated Marshall’s Mens Basketball last week: CHANTICLEERS
7. Swim and Dive won this conference championship: SUNBELT
DOWN
2. Wednesday saw celebrations of this, regarding the burning of the palm ashes: ASH
3. Student Body President: TATUM
4. The last name of this judge who will be the speaker of the next Amicus Curiae Lecture: GERGEL
6. Acronym for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program: SNAP
7. Senate Bill representing the Campus Self Defense Act: SB10