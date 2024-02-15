Crossword Answers Feb. 14 (Happy Valentine’s Day!)

Across
2. the organ that pumps blood through the cardiovascular system: HEART
4. often portrayed as a baby with angel wings: CHERUB
6. another name for a lover or partner: PARAMOUR
8. a movie genre enjoyed on this holiday that combines comedy with romance: ROMCOM
10. holiday celebrated on Feb. 14: VALENTINE’S DAY
Down
1. a candy that often comes in heart-shaped box: CHOCOLATES
3. the month that celebrates Black History and Valentine’s Day: FEBRUARY
5. This is a mineral often featured on jewelry: DIAMONDS
7. flowers associated with romance: ROSES
9. god of desire, attraction and affection: CUPID