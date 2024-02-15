Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
The Parthenon
The Parthenon
SPOTLIGHT
Glen Midkiff, chief of staff
NEWS
Glen Midkiff, chief of staff
A Man who Bleeds Green and White
Nolan Duncan, Student Reporter • February 15, 2024
SPORTS
The Herd had three players score in double-digits against the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Women’s Basketball Takes Win Over Louisiana
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • February 15, 2024
CAMPUS LIFE
Some of the drag artists at the Queens for a Cause event on Tuesday, Feb. 13.
Drag Performers Collaborate to Donate
Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor • February 15, 2024
Crossword Answers Feb. 14 (Happy Valentine’s Day!)

The Parthenon
February 14, 2024

Across

2. the organ that pumps blood through the cardiovascular system: HEART

4. often portrayed as a baby with angel wings: CHERUB

6. another name for a lover or partner: PARAMOUR

8. a movie genre enjoyed on this holiday that combines comedy with romance: ROMCOM

10. holiday celebrated on Feb. 14: VALENTINE’S DAY

 

Down

1. a candy that often comes in heart-shaped box: CHOCOLATES

3. the month that celebrates Black History and Valentine’s Day: FEBRUARY

5. This is a mineral often featured on jewelry: DIAMONDS

7. flowers associated with romance: ROSES

9. god of desire, attraction and affection: CUPID
Phishing scams often target financial data through online means
Gone Phishing - Email Scams at Marshall University
The cards will be sent on Valentine’s Day.
Students Spread Love and Battle Stigma for Valentine’s Day
Where Does Your Tuition Go?
Rec Attendance Still up Going Into February
Prominent officials and professors from Marshall stand inside the Capitol Building.
Marshall Thunders to the Capitol
Turner spoke on Wednesday, Jan. 31.
Great Voices Speaker Series Starts With Author
Nick Slater created a replica of Marshall’s campus in LEGO form.
Marshall Brick by Brick
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Utah Becomes the Latest State to Ban Diversity
Ryan Elkins is a social work major and the peer recovery support specialist and program coordinator for Marshall’s Collegiate Recovery Center.
Recovery for Students is Possible
Sarah Davis
Life Behind Bars is Enough
Women’s Basketball suffered its first loss since Dec. 21.
Women’s Basketball Suffer First Loss of the New Year
Herd organizations present to prospective students.
Green and White Weekend Welcomes More to the Herd
Anochili-Killen tallied his career high of 30 points on Saturday.
Men’s Basketball Crushes Coastal
Graci Davis with her work titled “Preserve Your History.”
Appalachian Identity Explored in Art Exhibit
Delegate Hornbuckle
Delegate Hornbuckle Files for Re-Election
Matthew Schaffer
Hate Crimes are on the Rise at Academic Institutions According to New FBI Report
The cast of ‘She Kills Monsters’ posing during the production.
Theater Production Receives Award
The Swim and Dive team will compete in the Sun Belt Championships in February.
Swim and Dive Rock the Rockets

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
