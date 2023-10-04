Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Maddi Morgan, a Marshall senior, spoke in front of the Wyoming judiciary committee.
Maddi Morgan, a Marshall senior, spoke in front of the Wyoming judiciary committee.
Marshall Student Advocates for Stricter Laws After Groomer Takes Advantage of Loophole
Evan Green, Executive Editor • October 11, 2023
Matthew Bell and teammates celebrating.
No. 1 Men’s Soccer Continues Hot Streak Against Georgia State
Joel Spears, Student Reporter • October 11, 2023
A Chalk the Walk entry
Chalk the Walk Photos
Sarah Davis, News Editor • October 7, 2023
Bob Dylan Comes to Huntington

Matthew Schaffer, Managing Editor
October 4, 2023
Bob Dylan
File photo
Bob Dylan

Grammy-award-winning songwriter Bob Dylan will come to Huntington on Nov. 30.

The Nobel prize winner will perform at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center at 8:00 p.m. with tickets going on sale through Ticketmaster at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.

This marks one of many stops in his heavy tour schedule that has spanned over half a decade with his most recent album, Rough and Rowdy Ways garnering critical acclaim.

 

CORRECTION: This event is not a part of the Marshall Artists Series, as this story said previously. Consequently, Marshall students cannot receive free tickets. 
About the Contributor
Matthew Schaffer, Managing Editor
Matthew Schaffer is a senior at Marshall University pursuing a B.A. in multimedia journalism with a minor in political science. He follows national politics and foreign affairs. He has previously worked as a reporter for both The Parthenon and WMUL. After graduating, he plans to pursue a political and investigative journalism career. In the meantime, he is the self-proclaimed "Hoops Fever Champion" and is, in fact, accepting challengers.

