Marshall’s Busiest Week During Black History Month

The busiest week in Marshall’s Black History Month celebration features four events ranging from lectures to musical performances.

The lecture “Black Resistance: Centering Voices From Within the Veil” will take place in the Shawkey Room at the Memorial Student Center on Monday, Feb. 13, at 4 p.m. Dr. Karsonya Whitehead, an associate professor of communication and African American Studies at Loyola University in Maryland, will deliver the lecture.

The Drinko Academy’s Annual Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lecture series will continue with “The Future of Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” presented by the president of West Virginia State University, Dr. Ericke S. Cage. This will take place in the Shawkey Room of the Memorial Student Center on Monday, Feb. 15, at 4 p.m.

A panel discussion and performance on hip-hop music in Appalachia titled “From the Valley to the Mountaintop: Hip-Hop Appalachia” will take place at the Memorial Student Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Also on Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m., the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center will screen “Those Who Came Before,” a documentary celebrating the history and culture of Black music in West Virginia. Following the documentary at 7:30 p.m., Lady D will be performing a blues concert. Lady D won the national competition for Best Obama Inaugural Song in 2009 with her original song “Go Higher.”

There will be several events during the last week of February to conclude Black History Month, including a presentation called “My Beautiful Black Hair” and a panel discussion entitled “Am I Black Enough: Growing Up Biracial/Multicultural.”

There will also be two events hosted in March and April by the School of Music featuring performances and discussions regarding Black music and the African American voice.

More events and event details can be found on Marshall University’s Calendar of Events.