New PHC Officers Elected Into Office

New officers have been elected to Marshall’s Panhellenic Council, which governs National Panhellenic sororities on campus, including Alpha Chi Omega, Alpha Xi Delta, Delta Zeta and Sigma Sigma Sigma.

Emma West, the new Panhellenic Council president, is eager to improve the relationships of sorority life. She plans to use her position to make changes that benefit the future of sororities at Marshall.

West knows the responsibility that comes with being the Panhellenic Council president, but knows she has plenty of support in her sisterhood. “I was nervous to take on this role, but I remind myself that I’m only human, and I have an amazing executive board and graduate assistants that are willing to help with anything,” West said when asked about her new position in Greek life.

The new executive board consists of two Alpha Chi Omega members, three Alpha Xi Delta members, two Sigma Sigma Sigma members and one from Delta Zeta. Emma West holds the position of president and with her stands: Addison Wilson (Vice-President of Finance), Ellie Belcher (Vice-President of Philanthropy), Jessica McClung (Vice-President of Judicial Affairs and Risk Management), Maddie Nicholson (Vice-President of Recruitment), Haley Prather (Vice-President of Membership), Elizabeth Litton (Vice-President of Programming) and Lydia Brown (Vice-President of Communications).

Maddie Nicholson is now in charge of spring and fall recruitment operations. “I plan on marketing Greek life and all of its opportunities to girls at Marshall in hopes of them signing up for recruitment,” Nicholson said. “I never thought I would even join a sorority, but [I] am now in charge of sorority recruitment.”

“My big, Laney Miller, was my biggest inspiration to take this position,” Nicholson said.

West looks to her parents and friends for inspiration and support. “I can always turn to these people for guidance,” West said.

“I never expected to be in such a position when joining a sorority,” West said. “I was the girl skeptical about Greek life, but [I] am now grateful I made the decision to go through recruitment.”

The Panhellenic Council encourages all women of the Marshall community to see the opportunities joining a sorority has to offer and welcomes all to recruitment.