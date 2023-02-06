New+Sculpture+Exhibit+to+Raise+Awareness+for+Black+History+Month

Local artists have the opportunity to show off what Appalachian Black History means to them in an upcoming sculpture exhibition.

The Radiant Communications Agency is teaming up with the Huntington Area Convention and Tourism Bureau to host the “Honor Huntington Sculpture Exhibition.”

“We are inviting students and community members to design a sculpture that illustrates what Appalachian Black History means to them,” Taylor Isaac said.

One artist from the exhibition will be chosen to receive $250 and have their art professionally produced and incorporated into markers around Huntington.

The exhibition is specifically for sculptures, which can be made from different types of materials such as wood, clay, ceramics etc.

Everyone is eligible to participate in the exhibition as long as the sculpture portrays the artist’s definition of what Black History means to them.

“We want to see the different perspectives on Huntington’s Black History and Appalachian Black History as a whole,” Isaac said. “Whether that is their own experiences as a Black Huntingtonian, or their experience as an ally.”

The exhibition is an initiative to educate the community about the Black History of the community and Appalachia as a whole.

“This [the exhibition] is part of RCA’s initiative to educate the community about the rich history of Black Huntington and transform the area into a diverse hub that tourists want to visit,” Isaac said.

The deadline to apply for the exhibition is 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 22 and artists must have their sculpture completed prior to submitting their application.

The exhibition will be hosted Feb. 27 through Mar. 3, and a reception will be held on Mar. 3 at 4:00 p.m. where the winner of the exhibition will be announced.

The Honor Huntington Sculpture Exhibition will be held in the Old Birke Art Gallery located in Smith Hall.

For more information and the application, visit https://forms.gle/FDr8WGzfgw5iyDjo7