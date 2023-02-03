Countdown to Commencement: Friendship Found in Extracurriculars

Finding friendship in the Cherry Blossom Cosplay club, a Marshall University spring graduate says she has made the most of her four years here.

Kaylee Hall, a pre-medical biology major from Logan, West Virginia, started at Marshall in the fall of 2019.

“Both of my siblings went here, and they have a really good medical program that I was interested in,” Hall said. “I wasn’t sure exactly what field I was going to pursue when I got here, but I know they had a lot of options.”

If there was any piece of advice that Hall wishes that she could give her freshman self, it would be to just relax and everything will work out.

“It’ll be all right, just stop panicking so much,” Hall said. “I know that’s hard to do, but just try to relax and take things a day at a time. You’ll get through it.”

Her favorite memories at Marshall were made in the Cherry Blossom Cosplay Club, a club that celebrates and appreciates the artform.

“We’ve done a few parades and we’ve done stuff at conventions,” Hall said. “Every time, I’ve gotten to hang out with my friends and stuff has been nice.”

Marshall offers 56 different graduate degree programs and 35 graduate certificate programs and, after Hall graduates on Apr. 29, she hopes to enroll in Marshall’s Physician Assistant program.

“I am planning on applying to the Marshall PA School, which will start next January,” Hall said. “So I’ll have nine months without school.”