Students Join Legislators for Capitol’s “Marshall Day”

West Virginia Delegate Sean Hornbuckle shook hands with University President Brad D. Smith, signifying the collaboration between Marshall and West Virginia lawmakers, on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 1.

“Marshall University has been educating students and accelerating individual success across the great state of West Virginia and across the globe for over 186 years,” Hornbuckle said.

Several of Marshall’s leaders, including Student Body President Isabella Griffiths, Student Body Vice-President Walker Tatum, Athletic Director Christian Spears and Head Football Coach Charles Huff attended the Marshall Day at the West Virginia State Capitol.

West Virginia legislators, along with West Virginia governor Jim Justice, were also present.

The majority of the day consisted of a showcase of various programs that Marshall offers to their students and community. Tables and representatives from the Lewis College of Business, HerdCon and the College of Liberal Arts—among many others—shared resources and welcomed legislators and community members.

Marshall Cardiology offered complimentary blood pressure screenings to visitors.

Marshall Day at the Capitol also featured a number of discussions about issues and developments regarding the university.Topics included funding for campus improvements and the autism training center, campus carry, expanding business partnerships and House Bill 3024 (which deals with food insecurity).

Kristen Sayre, aviation student and president of Marshall’s Women in Aviation chapter, described Marshall Day at the Capitol as a “great opportunity to pick up information.”

“It’s given me an opportunity to look at what else the university has to offer besides my degree.” she said.