Black History Month Events Launch on Campus

Black History Month events will take place across Marshall’s campus throughout the month

With a theme of “Black Contribution in American Life and History,” Marshall University will celebrate Black History Month with events ranging from lectures to performances in collaboration with many different departments and disciplines.

Every Friday in February at 6 p.m. the MarshallU Youtube Channel will feature “Food for the Soul: A Cooking Show,” sponsored by the Center for African American Students.

At the Joan C. Edward Playhouse on Monday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. Mary D. Williams, educator and gospel singer, will perform “From Slavery to Freedom: The Power of Music.” This performance will feature an aural history featuring Black music from times of slavery and times of freedom.

The lecture “Black Resistance: Centering Voices From Within The Veil” will take place in the Shawkey Room at the Memorial Student Center on Monday, Feb. 13, at 4 p.m. Dr. Karsonya Whitehead, an associate professor of communication and African American Studies at Loyola University in Maryland, will deliver the lecture.

The Drinko Academy’s Annual Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lecture series will continue with “The Future of Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” presented by the president of West Virginia State University Dr. Ericke S. Cage. This lecture will happen in the Shawkey Room of the Memorial Student Center on Monday, Feb. 15, at 4 p.m.

A panel discussion and performance on hip-hop music in Appalachia titled “From The Valley to the Mountaintop: Hip-Hop Appalachia” will take place at the Memorial Student Center from 4 p.m to 6 p.m on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Award winning documentarian, photographer and author St. Clair Deitrick-Jules will host a discussion about the deep, complex relationships across generations between Black women and their hair with a presentation called “My Beautiful Black Hair” in the Shawkey Dining Room at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20.

More events and event details can be found on Marshall University’s Calendar of Events.