USA Today Article Details MU Failings in Title IX

Joseph Chase Hardin appears in court in 2019 at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.

An article published by USA Today, as a part of an ongoing series on how colleges are failing to live up to the standards of Title IX, detailed how Joseph “Chase” Hardin was able to remain a Marshall student after raping a victim in 2016.

Hardin, who was convicted of two counts of second-degree sexual assault in 2020, was able to remain on campus through appeals after Marshall officials had recommended his expulsion. Hardin went on to rape a second victim in 2018.

