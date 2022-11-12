Honoring West Virginia troops and their families, Marshall Health provided dental services that everyone can smile about.

This Veterans Day Marshall’s Dentistry & Oral Surgery Department held “Stars, Stripes and Smiles,” an event that provided free dental care to over 50 West Virginian military members.

Comprehensive dental treatments are something that many military families are unable to afford and therefore go without, according to Marshall Health oral surgeon Raj K. Khanna, D.M.D., M.D., professor and chair of dentistry, oral and maxillofacial surgery.

“Our veterans and military personnel have given so much to our country,” Khanna said. “This event is a great way to give back to them a healthy smile they can be proud of.”

With the help of local agencies, Marshall Health was able to identify members of the military, both active duty and retired, who required dental care for themselves and their immediate families.

Hosted on Veterans Day, Nov 11, the event ran from open to close in the Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery suite at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

$80,000 was awarded to Marshall Health by the Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health to provide individualized care for these veterans. Services ranged from exams, x-rays, extractions, fillings, dentures and more.

Improving the well-being for individuals who reside in all 55 counties in the mountain state is Highmark West Virginia’s mission. The organization prides itself on collaborative and replicable efforts that support programs across multiple counties.

“Stars, Stripes and Smiles” plans to become an annual event showing appreciation to all of the men and women who have served this country. Jim Fawcett, president of Highmark West Virginia, said he looks forward to where this proud partnership leads the organization.

“Helping local veterans in such an impactful way on Veteran’s Day truly serves the mission of Highmark, and we look forward to more activities like today’s to serve others,” Fawcett said.