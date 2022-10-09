Japan Club Bake Sale Offers Traditional Treats

Authentic Japanese treats were offered this week as Marshall’s Japan Club hosted its annual bake sale at the Memorial Student Center.

Matcha brownies, rice balls and green tea were prepared by the members of the Japan club and made available for purchase by students and faculty members. All these efforts went towards raising funds for future events that the club hopes to host.

“We got together, we made food and then we share that traditional authentic Japanese food with the Marshall community,” Zane Adkins, vice-president of Japan Club, said. “This allows us to do even more with our club members and branch out more into the community.”

Adkins has been involved in the Japan Club since the fall semester of 2018 and has participated in the annual bake sale every year that the event has taken place.

The bake sale offered a plethora of different cookies, cakes and brownies for students to enjoy, but the traditional onigiri rice balls were the main attraction. The bake sale offered several different variations of the rice balls, including shrimp, kimchi and vegan options.

“We have rice balls that many Japanese people make and take for lunch,” Akira Kusakabe, a junior, said. “You can grab some food and it helps us fund more events.”

One of those upcoming events that the bake sale will help fund is the Japan Club Halloween karaoke party, which will feature a costume contest, prizes, food and, of course, karaoke. The event is being co-hosted with the communications department and will take place between 6 and 9 p.m. on Oct. 28.

“We’re going to have food, get together and celebrate with the department of communications and celebrate Halloween and homecoming week,” Adkins said. “Our goal is to partner with other campus organizations and departments, and engage them in a way that allows them to share their culture with us, our culture with them and bring in students.”

For more information about the Japan club or the events the club is hosting, visit the club’s page on Herdlink or contact them via email at [email protected]