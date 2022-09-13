Marshall Celebrates Unsung Heroes

Making a college campus shine is no easy task, which is why Marshall University is celebrating International Housekeepers and Environmental Services Week.

From Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, students and employees can honor Marshall University’s unsung heroes by working alongside housekeeping, grounds or sustainability staff.

The event is held annually during the second week of September, a tradition that Brandi Jacobs-Jones, senior vice president for operations, said benefits the entire Marshall community.

“We recognize this event every year because we truly have ‘Unsung Heroes’ who keep our campus clean, beautiful and moving forward in sustainability efforts,” Jacobs-Jones said. “It’s important for us all to join together to honor those who work hard year-round to make our campus shine.”

Volunteer activities vary from cleaning residence halls to picking up litter, and all shifts last an hour and a half. This opportunity marks the first shadowing experiences to be available to students since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also collaborating with the volunteers will be President Brad D. Smith, who plans to assist housekeeping in residence halls on Sept. 13, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

To close the week, all housekeeping, grounds care and sustainability staff, as well as volunteers, are invited to enjoy a free luncheon. The lunch will take place in room BE5 of the Memorial Student Center, on Sept. 15 from 12 to 2 p.m.

Honored guests should anticipate music, games and giveaway prizes including a gift bag and free tickets to an upcoming Marshall University home football game.