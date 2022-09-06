Special Collections Tour Held at Morrow Library

With the lack of students using library materials for research, Marshall University history professors arrange an open house to introduce and welcome their new graduate students to the special collections section in the James E. Morrow Library Monday night.

Dr. Bob Deal, director of graduate studies for the history department, Dr. Greta Rensenbrink, chair of the history department and several other history professors welcomed the seven newest graduate students to an open house in the James E. Morrow Library on Aug. 29th.

“The idea was to get them to meet some of the faculty, returning graduate students and get a tour of the special collections department to see the resources available to them on campus,” said Deal. “To be a graduate student sometimes is a kind of lonely experience and I think it’s nice for the graduate students to interact with each other, get to know each other and build up a little bit of comradery.”

As the second oldest building at the university, the James E. Morrow Library is home to many different things such as the university archives, which has all things Marshall University, or the education materials of the university that includes things like presidents’ papers, board of governor’s minutes and faculty senate minutes.

If students are interested in the history of education or history of certain people in education or women in sports special collections has a different array of material for the university’s aspect.

They also have tons of materials on local history.