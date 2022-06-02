Welcome to Marshall from Student Body Vice President Walker Tatum

Dear Marshall students,

This is your Student Body Vice President, Walker Tatum, writing on behalf of your Student Body President, Isabella Griffiths, and myself. We are honored to welcome you to Marshall University.

First and foremost, congratulations! Through hard work and dedication, you have paved a path for yourself, and this is just the beginning. You are about to begin one of the most exciting times in your life and we encourage you to take in every moment of it.

Marshall University has so much to offer from beautiful scenery to the multitude of different organizations you can become a part of. At Marshall, you will find an atmosphere like no other. We are family, and you will find yourself being surrounded by an endless amount of support and love.

Marshall provides so many resources and we challenge each one of you to take advantage of them. We are true believers that you get out what you put in. College is not easy, and Isabella and I always say that it is okay to not be okay. The start of college can be daunting, but take this time to move at your own pace. Drink plenty of water, get plenty of sleep and enjoy each day as it comes.

It is our pleasure to be able to serve as your Student Body President and Vice President. This year has so much in store and together, we can truly accomplish so much. Isabella and I love to interact with people and are excited to meet as many of you as we can. Whether you are a new student, transfer student, or someone simply continuing your education – be the person you want to be. Continue to pave your own path, and achieve all the goals you have set for yourself.

Once again, welcome home to the Marshall family. We Are….