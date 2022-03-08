HerdCon Showcases Local Artwork, Cosplay and Fandom

There are not many peaceful days when you can walk around in a suit of armor. Even

then, there is likely only one day when it comes across as completely normal to be fully clad in a suit of Mandalorian armor made entirely from recycled Dr. Pepper cans. The power to conjure that kind of day is exclusively reserved for HerdCon.

Marshall University Libraries hosted HerdCon—its annual pop culture convention—for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic last weekend. The event drew dozens of vendors, student groups and fandoms from throughout the tri-state.

While vendor numbers were kept low for the purpose of safety, tons of art, HerdCon displayed handcrafted apparel, merchandise and even a table of hand-made Lego mini-figures for its attendees.