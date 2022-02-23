Greek Life Committee Formed to Foster Diversity

A new committee within the Greek community called DEI: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion hopes to create a more welcoming atmosphere on the Marshall campus.

“I don’t feel like minorities are equally advocated for,” DEI President Jamal Walker Jr. said, “and this is just a great way to be more seen on campus and in the community. It’s a great committee to get the word out and reach out to more people interested in the topic.”

DEI will host its first event, a “silent disco” in the Marco Room of the student center, at 5 p.m. this Thursday. The silent disco will feature a surprise from a student who will be providing the music. The event is set to end at 8 p.m.

Despite Marshall University being a majority white school, Walker said it is even more important having this committee.

“We need black voices heard. We aren’t better than other groups, but it’s important for our voices to be heard,” he said. “There aren’t that many of us.”

As the only black member of his fraternity, he heard from other people of color that they do not feel represented within Marshall’s Fraternity Sorority Life.

“Personally, in my fraternity, I have not faced anything like that; but I have heard of other fraternities of instances of racism, sexism, and xenophobia.”

Walker stressed the importance that this committee is not a thing to divide, exclude or put one group above the other, but to just push representation for all people.

“Just because it’s diversity inclusion doesn’t mean we are excluding white people,” he said. “We are just trying to build a better community and that is equality for all.”

Laila Williams, a freshman member of Alpha Chi Omega and Public Relations chair of DEI, also said that the committee is important.

“I know a lot of people close to me that don’t feel comfortable with their skin,” she said. She hopes change will come out of DEI.

Williams said, “It can bring a voice, for sure. A lot of us are passionate about this committee. We can offer a safe place,” she said. “We are really excited and you can expect a lot of great things from our committee.”